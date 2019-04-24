Having now received Air Carrier Certification from the FAA, Wing says it will continue its participation in the Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program (UAS IPP) that was established in 2017 by the FAA, the Department of Transportation and others to accelerate the safe integration of drones into US airspace. Wing's involvement will see the company reaching out to business and community members in Southwest Virginia, specifically in the Blacksburg and Christiansburg areas, to demonstrate its technology with the goal of launching a delivery trial later this year.