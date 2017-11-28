"You need to have skills, focus and there's also a lot of work," the pair said in a statement released by Red Bull. "We had to make the plane safe so we don't hurt ourselves if we touch it. We also worked on the parachutes so they don't open too fast in case we touch the plane. But the biggest risk was when we BASE jumped from the cliff. That's why we wanted to train so much before going to the mountain. In total, we flew into the plane 20 times."