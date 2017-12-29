3D-printed bus shelter goes into serviceView gallery - 3 images
3D printing has been slowly finding a foothold in architecture over the last few years, with an office going up in Dubai, a tiny house printed in Russia and a cheap shelter layered from clay and straw by WASP's Big Delta printer. Now WinSun Construction has revealed the world's first 3D-printed bus shelter.
The rather stark-looking WinSun shelter has been printed using recycled waste materials at the company's Shanghai facility within one night and subsequently shipped and installed at a country lane in Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan, China, that previously only had a stop sign.
Some of the support struts of the rectangular structure have been left showing through, while other areas have been covered over. Seating has been provided in the demonstration unit, with a small desk following later.
Source: WinSun
