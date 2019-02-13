3Doodler App turns your smartphone screen into a 3D drawing canvasView gallery - 7 images
Almost 6 years after launching on Kickstarter, WobbleWorks has announced some new product lines, and an iOS/Android app that will have 3Doodlers creating 3D pen art directly on smartphone or tablet screens.
The free-to-download 3Doodler App comes with more than 10 tutorials at launch, with more projects added weekly. The idea is for the app to provide everything needed for kids and adults to get three dimensional objects rising from the screen in no time.
Using stencils, step-by-step instructions and full tutorials, creators will be able to nail 3D drawing basics, explore tips and techniques through interactive projects and then share custom creations through the app.
"This isn't doodling with your phone," said WobbleWorks in a press release. "We're talking about 3Doodling on your phone. Literally!"
The 3 Doodler App is available for download from today, though you'll have to already own – or purchase – a 3Doodler Start or Create+ printing pen to get started.
More fun in the classroom
WobbleWorks reckons that its products are now being used in over 8,000 classrooms worldwide, and last year launched 3D printing pen kits for students and educators, which were only available direct from the company. Now that's changed, as the EDU Learning Packs have been made available for sale through major retail and e-commerce sites, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Best Buy.
Two new 3Doodler Start Kits have also been announced. The US$24.99 RoboSumo Activity Kit comes with an activity guide, two motors, two pack of plastic and two DoodleMolds so that Start or Create Pen users can get cracking on building their very own battle-bots.
3Doodlers can also create their own animated action figures using the $19.99 AlphaDoods Character Kit, which comes with an activity guide, two packs of plastic, two AlphaDoods canvases and a tracing sheet.
All of the new 3Doodler range additions will be on display at the New York Toy Fair from February 16-19.
Source: WobbleWorks
