"We have looked at very long-term outcomes, up to 20 months after TBI in mice," corresponding author Robert Dickinson explains. "This is very rarely done in animal studies and is equivalent to following up human TBI patients until their 80s. The finding that only a short treatment with xenon can have beneficial effects on cognition, survival, and brain damage almost two years later suggests that xenon might in future prevent cognitive decline and improve survival in human TBI patients."