Yamaha is keen to highlight the custom building potential of its XSR900 cafe racer, sponsoring a series of "yard built" customs that take it in a number of different directions. This one's wacky enough to really catch our eye. UK custom house Auto Fabrica put together a retro-futuristic cafe racer it's calling the Type 11.







Inspired by automotive shapes of the '50s and '60s, the Auto Fabrica team hand-beat the metal for the distinctive forward-canted front bullet fairing shape.

The seat unit is razor-thin and hypodermic-sharp. The wheels are carbon jobs from RST. The 3-into-3 exhaust is handmade and the fuel filler hides under a flip-up panel in the tank.

The dash is a Motologic unit flush fitted to the tank, the front fender is so thin it might as well not be there, and the way the round headlight fits into the aggressively curved front of the fairing is a refreshing and interesting touch.

The team built three prototypes to get to this point – Prototype 1 was built on a '70s-era XS750, and Prototype 3 was built on the XSR900 platform, but without any of the road gear, as a track bike to test the concept.

Prototype 2 is the road-going version, and it looks pretty nifty. Auto Fabrica will be producing it in a "strictly limited run," with first deliveries expected in the second half of the year.

That three-cylinder 900cc engine, first seen in the MT-09 (FZ-09), is an absolute ripper, with compact dimensions, good looks and a roaring, torquey power delivery that's perfect for road riding. We reckon it's a brilliant base to build a bike on. Yamaha and Auto Fabrica will launch the Type 11 bikes this weekend at London's Iris Studios, so head down if you're in the neighborhood.