We always appreciate a well-made treehouse and this recently-completed example in Texas by ArtisTree definitely fits the bill. Built using reclaimed materials and featuring off-grid technology, it also boasts its own luxurious bathroom reached by suspension bridge.
The Yoki House is located on an "eco-retreat" in Central Texas and derives its name from a Native American word for rain. The 500 sq ft (46.4 sq m) dwelling is supported 25 ft (7.6 m)-high above a creek by two trees, which it is attached to with a metal framework.
Bringing to mind the Cinder Cone, Yoki House actually comprises two parts: a suspended treehouse and a separate bathroom. The bathroom is positioned on the edge of a ravine and has expansive glazing to allow guests to stargaze from the comfort of a tub.
The treehouse proper is accessed from the bathroom building by a suspension bridge, which connects to a rooftop observation deck. A spiral staircase then leads down to the front porch and entrance.
The interior looks a bit more luxurious than your average treehouse and includes a spacious bedroom, living room with dining table and a secondary raised sleeping area reached by ladder, as well as a kitchenette. It's not clear whether guests must head to the bathhouse when nature calls, or if there's a toilet in the main treehouse.
The Yoki House was constructed using reclaimed wood and local materials. Grid-based energy use is minimized with a solar panel array and a rainwater capture system.
Yoki House is available now for bookings. We've no word on the rates and availability but those interested in sleeping among the trees can get in touch with the firm directly.
Source: ArtisTree
