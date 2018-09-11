The structure is fronted by a curved digital display measuring 26 x 6 m ( 85 x 20 ft) that faces the road and hawks expensive goods to drivers, including Audi's Q8, pictured above. The pedestrian-facing side is the more interesting aspect though, and comprises a twisted and curving double ribbon of matte steel set into a landscaped area with integrated lighting. Its overall form is meant to reflect the dynamism of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.