There's more to this Zaha Hadid-designed billboard than meets the eyeView gallery - 9 images
Whether an architectural masterpiece or a toilet, Zaha Hadid's design language is recognizable in all her work. We're reminded of this again by a new billboard conceived by the late Hadid and longtime collaborator Patrik Schumacher that was recently installed on a busy road in London.
The billboard is unimaginatively named the Kensington on account of its location in Kensington, central London, and was commissioned by signage specialist JCDecaux. Hadid previously designed another billboard for the same firm in Hollywood, too.
The structure is fronted by a curved digital display measuring 26 x 6 m ( 85 x 20 ft) that faces the road and hawks expensive goods to drivers, including Audi's Q8, pictured above. The pedestrian-facing side is the more interesting aspect though, and comprises a twisted and curving double ribbon of matte steel set into a landscaped area with integrated lighting. Its overall form is meant to reflect the dynamism of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
The Kensington was produced under the Zaha Hadid Design moniker, which is responsible for other Hadid-designed minor works, including the bathroom mentioned above and a dog shelter.
"Both a civic gesture and a promotional medium, the intertwined, looped ribbon design expresses the dynamism of pedestrian and vehicle traffic movements that intersect at this important London junction," says Melodie Leung, senior associate at Zaha Hadid Design. "The stainless steel ribbon twists as it encircles the screen, defining a varying silhouette when seen from different viewpoints."
Source: Zaha Hadid Architects
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more