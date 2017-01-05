Kia teases new Picanto tiny car ahead of Geneva debut

Kia has given a sneak-peak at the new Picanto tiny car ahead of its full debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The third-generation of this A-segment subcompact city car is expected to come to market in the fourth quarter of 2017.







Sold primarily in Europe and Asia, the Picanto is known as the Morning in some Asian markets. Now in its second-generation, it's become one of the Korean carmaker's best-selling global vehicles.

New photos of the car were released today showing the new Picanto's design. It doesn't gain any size (remaining at 3,595 mm, 141.5 inches), but gains a wheelbase extension of 2,385 mm to 2,400 mm (94.5 inches) and the wheels are closer to the corners of the car, making for a more aggressive stance. Kia says that there will be 11 color options for the car's exterior. This is augmented by the photos that include a GT model in Kia's "GT-Line" specification.