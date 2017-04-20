Alpine Tiny Homes, the firm behind the Brown Bear tiny house, recently completed a large new model that looks finished to just as high a standard. Aptly named the Tiny Giant, the towable dwelling stands out from the crowd thanks to its size and unusual charred wood siding. It can operate off-the-grid and boasts a relatively large bedroom.

The Tiny Giant is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures a total length of 39 ft (11 m). It has a total floorspace of 390 sq ft (36 sq m), which is not very far off the largest tiny house we've ever seen, the Red Mountain. It's partly clad in Japanese-style Shou Sugi Ban siding, which involves charring the wood to preserve it, a feature that's still unusual to see on a tiny house but is becoming a little more common.

Inside, the home is finished in beetle kill pine on the walls and ceiling, with Cali Bamboo flooring. One loft area serves as a living room and will include two lounge chairs, a small home office area, and an entertainment center. The distinctive steampunk-style lighting was designed by the customers themselves.

Elsewhere in the tiny house lies a kitchen with full-size appliances, including fridge, microwave, and a propane-powered range cooker. The countertops are quartz and the sink is a Kraus model. There's also a small pantry space installed.

The kitchen leads to a bathroom – kept private with a small sliding door – and this has a shower/bath made from a repurposed horse trough, plus a sink and toilet. The toilet is currently a standard flushing model but is due to be replaced with a composting toilet.

The sole bedroom is accessed by a staircase with handrail and is particularly large, for a tiny house. It measures 17 ft (5 m)-long, and includes a large 10 ft (3 m)-long wardrobe and a storage chest, though the room still sports a low ceiling, like almost every other tiny house bedroom we've seen.

A Goal Zero solar power system is being installed to allow the Tiny Giant to run totally off-grid and it also has water tanks for fresh, gray, and black water.

The Tiny Giant was recently sold for US$70,000.

Source: Alpine Tiny Homes