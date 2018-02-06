At 5,000 francs (around US$250 in 1926), there weren't a lot of parents able to spend the price of a car on their seven year old. The Bebe became an immediate favorite with the children of royalty, the rich and the famous, and the enduring image of twenties excess was a child accompanying his parents on a stroll in his 5,000 franc toy. There were races held for the Bugatti Bebe in French holiday resorts such as Deauville and St Tropez. These days, the Bebe sells for $70,000 and upwards. <a href="https://newatlas.com/1930-bugatti-type-52-child-car-auction/47869/" rel="nofollow">Full story</a> (Credit: Bonhams)