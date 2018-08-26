Owned by stuntman and motorcycle racer Bud Ekins, the guy who built Fonzie's Triumph from the hit sitcom Happy Days, performed many famous movie stunts (including the barbed-wire fence jump in The Great Escape, and was a very close personal friend of Steve McQueen. Five years after performing the jump in The Great Escape (pictured), McQueen was given a late call to the "Bullitt" movie set one day, and when he arrived, he found Ekins with his hair sprayed blond and performing the most dangerous stunts around the streets of San Francisco. McQueen allegedly then shouted "you did it to me again," referring to the earlier scene Ekins had stolen from him.