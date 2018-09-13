The biennial International Prize is the newest major award from RIBA (the Royal Institute of British Architects), and has crowned only one winner so far, Peru's "modern day Machu Picchu" back in 2016. The four projects that make up this shortlist were selected from a longlist revealed in 2017 and, while they aren't the most eye-catching in that list, RIBA feels that each makes a significant contribution to their local community.