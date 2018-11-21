Outdoor toys, and lots of them – that's the short of what last weekend's 7th annual Sand-Water-RV Expo in Lake Havasu State Park, Arizona, was all about. New Atlas ventured there in search of the latest boats, water toys, off-roaders and campers. We'll look at the "sand and water" in our next gallery, but first things first: the RVs. We weren't sure what to expect, but the show included a very interesting range of RVs, from small off-road squaredrops to massive fifth wheel campers and toy haulers, some large enough to carry a four-door Jeep Wrangler and then some.

