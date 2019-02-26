Architecture as art: The AIA|LA Architectural Photography AwardsView gallery - 18 images
The Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA|LA) has revealed the winners of the 2019 AIA|LA Architectural Photography Awards. The awards were established to recognize photographers who successfully communicate a designer's work and aim to promote architectural photography as art, not just a means of documenting buildings.
The 2019 AIA|LA Architectural Photography Awards received a total of 450 submissions and, of these, 18 have been chosen as winners: six were selected as Honor award recipients, the highest recognition level, with another half dozen receiving Merit awards and then a like amount gaining Citations.
"This particular group of submissions was excellent and one of the markers of it that struck me, was its diversity of approach," says juror Matthew Rolston, a renowned photographer, artist and creative director in his own right. "We've seen aerials, black and white, narrative, non-narrative, abstract, we've seen things we've never seen before— that's always refreshing."
This photograph of the Ragnarock - Museum of Pop, Rock & Youth Culture in Roskilde, Denmark, is one highlight. Designed by Cobe and MVRDV, photographer Michael Moser captures its vibrant color, with the child beneath underlining the scale of the dramatic cantilever. It received an Honor award.
Park Here! in Weil am Rhein, Germany, sees photographer Luis Ayala find beauty in the mundane. The top-down shot of Herzog & de Meuron's Vitra Design Center parking lot is reminiscent of an abstract painting. It received an Honor award.
Steel City, in Pittsburgh, PA, depicts the Smithfield-Liberty Garage, designed by Philips B. Bown of Altenhof & Bown. Darren Bradley captured a shaft of the light between buildings, giving it an almost cinematic quality. It also received an Honor award.
