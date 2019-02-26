To the Moon, in Los Angeles, CA, by Saide Serna, is an AIA|LA APA Honor award recipient. "This is a very intriguing photograph taken at The Broad, a shrine to contemporary art," says AIA's jury. "We are truly in the belly of the beast. It captures what is the most wondrous and a little threatening or scary about this particular ascent. Without that context it’s this image of people entering into the unknown – and I think that’s something we can all relate to, a visceral effect which is what architecture can bring" (Credit: Saide Serna)