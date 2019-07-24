Like most Cadillac models, the XT4 shines when it comes to exterior and interior design. There's no mistaking it for what it is when looking at it from a distance or up close. The edges, lamps, and flow all announce it as a Caddy. Inside, the usual Cadillac trope of stuffing as many material types together as possible and somehow coming out looking great is there. There's wood, metal, plastic, leather, vinyl, and more all blended together in a way that only Cadillac can pull off. It all flows well, feels premium level, and the build quality is smack on.