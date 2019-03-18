The 6-speed automatic transmission, which we drove last year, was an excellent match for the Pilot. It's smooth and quick about getting into the proper gear; more so when the drive mode is set to Sport for a more aggressive feel. The upgrade transmission did not have that reputation, but has seen some changes for this 2019 model year to improve its shift patterns. We still felt some hesitation and occasional "clunk," though – especially when pushing the Pilot to get moving for a pass or when accelerating to get through an intersection. There is a hesitation to downshift in most drive modes (Sport excluded) and shifting can, especially in the lower and middle gears, be rough in feel.