With 17-inch wheels, basic suspension and road-focused tires, it's not going to compete with the Honda CRF250 rally or even the Kawasaki X-Versys 300 or BMW 310 GS for off-road supremacy – but then, the Stroms were never about outright mud-plugging. They're big-trip tourers with enough dirt capability to open up the dusty dirt roads on the map, and enough all-day comfort to keep you fresh for when you find the pub at the end of the day ... and looks so hideous you'd have to pay somebody to steal them. That's gonna save you on insurance, for sure! Come at me, V-Strom lovers!