The 2019 VW Jetta GLI adds some styling cues to differentiate it from the standard Jetta models, starting with a slightly lower stance, with the GLI model being about 0.6 inches (1.52 cm) lower in body height. This gives the Jetta GLI a more planted appearance that is further augmented by the black honeycomb grille with its red accent line. A rear spoiler on the deck lid and unique finned rear diffuser set off by chromed exhaust tips also add to the sporty look of the Jetta GLI.