Technology in the big Telluride focuses on a new-generation Kia UVO touchscreen that can be up to 10.25 inches wide. This includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for connectivity. Available are wireless phone charging, six total USB ports (five ports are standard), and multi-Bluetooth connectivity for up to two devices at once. Premium stereo options from Harman/Kardon are available as well. Remote starting and remote door locks are standard. The Kia app allows equipped Telluride vehicles to communicate with a connected smart phone to deliver "Send-to-Car" options for navigation, and to pre-condition the car's climate upon remote startup.