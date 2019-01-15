2020 Kia Telluride brings rugged luxury to NAIAS 2019View gallery - 10 images
After teasing the idea of a big-sized, three-row Kia crossover-SUV for a couple of years, Kia finally unveiled the 2020 Telluride as a production model at the Detroit Auto Show. As the largest Kia to be produced to-date, the Telluride is a very American design inside and out.
The 2020 Kia Telluride will seat up to eight inside while competing in the hot midsize three-row segment. The vehicle was designed by Kia's studio in California and will be assembled in Georgia for sales in North America. This is the first Kia to be designed in the US specifically for the American market.
Powering the big new Telluride is a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 291 horsepower (217 kW) and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque. This attaches to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Both front-wheel and all-wheel drive are available. With AWD, power can be distributed in four different ways: all to the front wheels for normal operations, in an 80:20 front:rear split for all-weather needs, a 65:35 split for sporty handling, and in a 50:50 split for off-road needs. These are driver-set through drive mode selection.
The 2020 Kia Telluride will be capable of towing up to 5,000 lb (2,268 kg) and includes downhill brake control for hill descent. A self-levelling rear suspension adjusts ride height according to vehicle load for optimum stability, while four-wheel independent suspension means the Telluride has good handling characteristics in most situations.
The Telluride features a long, broad hood and wide grille like an SUV, with stacked headlamps and a more upright windscreen for a bigger side profile. Ground clearance is enhanced by lower plates and a sculpted rear skidplate.
Inside the new Telluride's cabin, Nappa leather is available and simulated brushed metal and matte-finish wood are highlights. Ergonomic touches like interior hooks for bags, heated and ventilated front and second row seats, and tri-zone climate control are there. The third row seats recline, which is an unusual option in this class.
Technology in the big Telluride focuses on a new-generation Kia UVO touchscreen that can be up to 10.25 inches wide. This includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for connectivity. Available are wireless phone charging, six total USB ports (five ports are standard), and multi-Bluetooth connectivity for up to two devices at once. Premium stereo options from Harman/Kardon are available as well. Remote starting and remote door locks are standard. The Kia app allows equipped Telluride vehicles to communicate with a connected smart phone to deliver "Send-to-Car" options for navigation, and to pre-condition the car's climate upon remote startup.
Available safety systems in the Kia Telluride include forward collision warning and avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance, driver attention warning, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, a surround-view monitor, and highway driving assist. The latter allows the Telluride to stay centered in its lane and between vehicles on the highway while recognizing speed limit signs and adjusting cruise control accordingly.
The 2020 Kia Telluride will be available starting in late 2019, with pricing and other details being released prior to the market launch.
Source: Kia
