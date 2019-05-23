Land Rover says the 2020 Discovery Sport was designed with electrification in mind, and now adds a 48-volt mild hybrid (MHEV) system under the hood. This system is optional and comes directly from the Range Rover Evoque, which introduced it back in 2018. The MHEV powertrain allows the SUV to shut down its engine at speeds under 11 mph (17.7 km/h) and use the brake regeneration system to store power in batteries located underneath the floor. This power can then be used to help propel the vehicle by an electric motor integrated into the transmission.