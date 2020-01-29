2020 Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction Week Review

As we suggested in our preview of the Las Vegas motorcycle auctions, the string of high prices achieved by 1970s motorcycles in January 2019, had resulted in a bumper crop of resplendent 1970s machinery being available this year … and there might be a few bargains to be had. We were right! Here's a look a the top sellers and the most interesting bikes.

During Las Vegas auction week in 2019, a sale we dubbed “The Sale of the Century”, a Green Frame Ducati 750SS sold for US$247,500, a Honda NR750 (RC40) sold for $181,500, a Honda VFR750 (RC30) sold for $121,000 and both versions of the MV Agusta 750 S set record prices at $137,500 for the original and $126,500 for the “America.”

This resulted in an unprecedented number of Green Frame Ducatis, MV Agusta 750s, “Sandcast” 1969 Honda CB750s and Honda RC30s being available this year, prompting us to write in our preview: "Simple economics suggests that with the sudden abundance of those bikes on the market, prices should fall. That means there is very likely a bargain to be had if you’ve been waiting for a brief period of oversupply. If you’ve been waiting to get a good example of a particular model, Las Vegas in January is the only place on earth where you’ll be able to compare several specimens."

Let’s deal with the 1970s models to begin with, as each one has an interesting tale.



Ducati 750SS “Green Frame”

1972 Ducati 750 SS "Green Frame" sells for $198,000 Mecum

The Ducati 750SS was built in limited numbers to commemorate Ducati’s most famous victory, the Smart-Spaggiari 1-2 victory at the 1972 Imola 200. Just over 400 of the resulting 750 SS "green frame" street versions were produced in 1974 and in Las Vegas last year (2019), one of them sold for $247,500 to become the most expensive 1970s motorcycle ever sold, exceeding the $216,951 (£154,940) paid for a 1970 Clymer Münch TTS Mammut at Bonhams Spring Staffordshire Sale in 2018.

The record auction price previously paid for “Green Frame” Ducati 750 Super Sports was $176,000 fetched by Gooding & Company during the official Pebble Beach auction in 2016.

1972 Ducati 750 SS "Green Frame" sells for $198,000 Somer Hooker / NewAtlas.com

The highest price paid for a “Green Frame” this year was $198,000, (pictured at top at the fall of the hammer – the $180,000 hammer price attracted a 10 percent buyers premium) though a bid of $195,000 was rejected on another “Green Frame” (with buyers premium, that was effectively a bid of $214,500) and the motorcycle (pictured directly above) remained unsold. We had expected that particular bike to go close to the $247,500 record, as did the vendor, but the marketplace decided otherwise.

Another 1974 Ducati 750SS Green Frame sold for $132,000, while still another could attract no more than a bid of $85,000 and it was passed in.

Bruno Spaggiari's Ducati 750S Somer Hooker / NewAtlas.com

Ducati 750S and 750 GT models from the same “Rennaissance” period at Ducati have always risen with the SS tide, but the 750S model reached new highs in Las Vegas with a bid of $130,000 that was refused. The bidding was a very special bike that was given to Bruno Spaggiari for his second place in the Imola 200 when he and Paul Smart put the marque on the superbike map. The bike is believed to be one of the development prototypes for the Ducati 750 Sport that went on sale in the fall of 1972. Approximately 50 early production 750 Sports are known as Z-stripes for their distinctive tank graphics, and this bike wears Spaggiari's signature on the seat shell and a side cover signed by Fabio Taglioni himself. The bid was more than double that of any previous offer at auction for a Ducati 750 Sport.



1969 Honda CB750 “Sandcast”

1969 Honda CB750 "sandcast" Somer Hooker / NewAtlas.com

When a Honda CB750 is referred to as a “sandcast model” it means it is one of the 7,414 CB750s cast in low-volume steel molds before Honda felt confident enough in the demand for its new model to invest in new volume-production die-cast molds. In 2019 in Vegas, a “sandcast CB750” sold for $35,200, so quite a few people decided to sell their bikes and cash out this year. With the increased supply, demand fell, and the best prices achieved from a bumper crop of pristine motorcycles were $27,500, $24,200, and $23,100. One sandcast model achieved a bid of $29,000, but the bid was rejected and the bike failed to sell – that’s effectively a bid of $31,900 for a bike that was subject to a Scott Williams restoration in the 1990s and has travelled just 400 miles since restoration.

The record for a Honda CB750 was paid in 2018 when a pre-production (one of four built and two extant) Honda CB750 built for promotional purposes in 1968 fetched £161,000 (US$263,725). The only other known Honda CB750 Prototype (the other one still extant one of the four) sold for $148,100 on eBay in February, 2014. Apparently, none of the parts of a standard CB750 fit those two prototype machines – they really were one-offs (or four-offs as the case may be) built to assess marketplace interest.



MV Agusta 750S

1971 MV Agusta 750S Somer Hooker / NewAtlas.com

In 2019, both versions of the MV Agusta 750 S set record prices in Las Vegas with the voluptuous original selling for $137,500 and the revamped “America” selling for $126,500. This year’s offerings played out quite differently with the original 1971 MV Agusta 750S on offer selling for $55,000 and two 1976 MV Agusta Americas selling for $50,600 and $37,400 respectively. Bonhams offered a fully-faired 1974 MV Agusta 750S America which was passed in after a high bid of $58,000.



Honda RC30

1990 Honda RC30 750cc Mecum

In 2019, a Honda VFR750 (RC30) sold for $121,000, the highest price ever achieved by one of the homologation race specials. In 2020, Bonhams offered one RC30 in Las Vegas and Mecum offered four. The brief period of oversupply resulted in significantly cheaper products, with sale prices of $53,350 and $33,000, and three bikes passed in with high bids of $52,000, $42,000 and $35,000. One Honda RC40 crossed the auction block this year, with the 300-only rarity attracting a final price of $101,750, which is considerably lower than the $181,500 fetched by an identical model last year.



The two most expensive choppers ever to sell at auction

Custom motorcycles came of age with the sale of Indian Larry’s 1956 Harley-Davidson Indian Larry Grease Monkey for $220,000 and his 2004 Indian Larry Chain Of Mystery for $165,000, (below) with those two sales becoming the most expensive chopped motorcycles ever to have sold at auction.

Actually, the Captain America chopper ridden by Peter Fonda in the movie Easy Rider (1969) sold for $1.35 million at auction, but the auction sale subsequently fell through.



The Most Expensive Motorcycle of the week

1922 Brough Superior Mark 1 Mecum

The highest priced motorcycle of the week was the 1922 Brough Superior Mark 1 90 Bore, one of three surviving such Brough Superior Mk I motorcycles in the world that use the OHV JAP motor.

We predicted in our auction preview that this bike would be one of the most expensive motorcycles sold this year, and at $308,000, it turned out to be the top seller of the entire week. This bike was unknown for many years, being purchased as a basket case from a deceased estate in Australia. The bike’s previous history cannot be traced beyond two decades, and it has been in bits for all of that time.

The restoration of this bike was undertaken by Classic Style Motorcycles in Melbourne, Australia, winning ‘Best of Show” at Motorclassica in 2019, and at its second public outing, it was the top seller at the most important motorcycle auction event in the world.

In closing, we've included all the major results, all the major sales which didn't meet reserve, and a host of fascinating sales, some of which quite simply don't make sense. Be sure to check out 1987 Suzuki RG500 Skoal Bandit that sold for $57,200, a record for the model. And be sure too to check out the 1969 Honda CL125 that sold for $19,250. While the price of the Skoal Bandit Suzuki is related to it being the rarest of the RG500 variants, we simply can't explain the Honda CL125 price.

1940 Crocker Big Tank V-Twin

Mecum | Lot 180 | 1940 Crocker Big Tank V-Twin Mecum

High Bid: $380,000

Bonhams Lot 180

January 23, 2020

Official Auction Description A high bid of $380,000 was the biggest bid of the week, but not nearly enough to secure the Crocker. Last year, Crockers sold in four different places across the country for $825,000, $715,000, $704,000, $550,000 and $423,500, so even with a 10 percent buyers premium, if the bid had been accepted, it would have been the cheapest Crocker to sell for some time.



1938 Vincent HRD Series A Rapide

1938 Vincent HRD Series A Rapide Pic 1 Mecum

High Bid: $250,000

Mecum Lot F253

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F253
January 24, 2020

1930 Brough Superior SS100

1930 Brough Superior SS100 Somer Hooker / New Atlas

Sold: $239,250

Mecum Lot S141

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S141
January 25, 2020



1940 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead

1940 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead Somer Hooker / New Atlas

Sold: $220,000

Mecum Lot F189

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F189
January 24, 2020

1916 Militaire Four Cylinder

1916 Militaire Four-cylinder Somer Hooker / New Atlas

Sold: $214,500

Mecum Lot F88

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F88
January 24, 2020

1914 Henderson Model C

1914 Henderson Model C Somer Hooker / New Atlas

High Bid: $200,000

Mecum Lot S53

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S53
January 25, 2020

1934 Harley-Davidson CAC Speedway

LOT F188 | 1934 Harley-Davidson CAC Speedway Somer Hooker / NewAtlas.com



Sold: $181,500

Mecum Lot F188

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F188
January 24, 2020

1911 Pierce Arrow Four

1911 Pierce Arrow Four Somer Hooker / NewAtlas.com

High Bid: $167,500

Mecum Lot S138

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S138
January 25, 2020

1930 Excelsior Super X

1930 Excelsior Super X Mecum

High Bid: $150,000

Mecum Lot S239

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S239
January 25, 2020

1953 Vincent Black Shadow

1953 Vincent Black Shadow Somer Hooker / NewAtlas.com

Sold: $143,000

Mecum Lot F202

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F202
January 24, 2020

1924 Patria Ace-Henderson

1924 PATRIA ACE-HENDERSON Mecum

Sold: $137,500

Mecum Lot S104

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S104
January 25, 2020

1972 Harley-Davidson XR750

1972 Harley-Davidson XR750 Mecum

Sold: $137,500

Mecum Lot S207

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S207
January 25, 2020

1915 Harley-Davidson Twin w/Sidecar

Sold: $132,000

Mecum Lot F55

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F55
January 24, 2020

1939 Indian Four

Sold: $132,000

Mecum Lot F156

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F156
January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020

Official Auction Description

1929 Brough Superior 680 OHV Project

Sold: $126,000

Bonhams Lot 174

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 174
January 23, 2020

1915 Harley-Davidson 11F

Sold: $110,000

Mecum Lot F186

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F186
January 24, 2020

1923 Harley-Davidson FH Experimental

Sold: $110,000

Mecum Lot S169

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S169
January 25, 2020

1912 Pierce Four

Sold: $104,500

Mecum Lot S139

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S139
January 25, 2020

1928 Cleveland Four Cylinder

Sold: $104,500

Mecum Lot S150

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S150
January 25, 2020

1992 Honda NR750

Sold: $101,750

Mecum Lot S134

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S134
January 25, 2020

1915 Indian 8 Valve Board Track Racer

High Bid: $100,000

Mecum Lot F168

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F168
January 24, 2020

1913 Miami Cycle Man. Co. Flying Merkel

High Bid: $100,000

Mecum Lot S240

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S240
January 25, 2020

1953 Vincent Black Shadow Series C

Sold: $99,000

Mecum Lot F254

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F254
January 24, 2020

1954 Vincent Black Shadow

Sold: $99,000

Mecum Lot S137

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S137
January 25, 2020

1954 Vincent Black Shadow

Sold: $99,000

Mecum Lot T81

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T81
January 23, 2020

1949 Vincent 998cc Black Shadow Series-C

Sold: $97,750

Bonhams Lot 165

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 165
January 23, 2020

1994 Harley-Davidson VR1000 Road Racer #21

Sold: $95,700

Mecum Lot F126

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F126
January 24, 2020

1917 Henderson Detroit 4 Model G

Sold: $93,500

Mecum Lot F258

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F258
January 24, 2020

1942 Indian 442

Sold: $90,200

Mecum Lot F331

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F331
January 24, 2020

1926 Excelsior Super X Steve McQueen

High Bid: $90,000

Mecum Lot S241

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S241
January 25, 2020

1918 Harley-Davidson 60.33ci Model 18J

Sold: $88,550

Bonhams Lot 161

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 161
January 23, 2020

1911 Flying Merkel V-Twin

Sold: $88,000

Mecum Lot F167

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F167
January 24, 2020

1938 Brough SS 80

Sold: $88,000

Mecum Lot S193

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S193
January 25, 2020

1917 Pope Twin

Sold: $88,000

Mecum Lot S69

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S69
January 25, 2020

1903 Mitchell

High Bid: $87,500

Mecum Lot S187

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S187
January 25, 2020

1930 Harley-Davidson CA Speedway

High Bid: $85,000

Mecum Lot F187

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F187
January 24, 2020

1913 Henderson Model B

High Bid: $85,000

Mecum Lot S53.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S53.1
January 25, 2020

1914 Jefferson Twin

High Bid: $80,000

Mecum Lot F204

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F204
January 24, 2020

Harley-Davidson Double-Sided Neon 60x24

High Bid: $80,000

Mecum Lot K90

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot K90
January 25, 2020

1900 De Dion Bouton Tricycle

Sold: $79,200

Mecum Lot F191

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F191
January 24, 2020

1908 Indian Racer

High Bid: $70,000

Mecum Lot F155

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F155
January 24, 2020

1913 Dayton Big Twin

High Bid: $70,000

Mecum Lot S123

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S123
January 25, 2020

1974 Yamaha TZ750

Sold: $66,000

Mecum Lot S211

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S211
January 25, 2020

1910 Harley-Davidson 30ci Model 6A Single

High Bid: $65,000

Bonhams Lot 159

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 159
January 23, 2020

1917 Henderson 60.40ci Model G Custom Board Track Racer

High Bid: $60,000

Bonhams Lot 158

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 158
January 23, 2020

1952 Vincent Series C Touring Rapide

High Bid: $60,000

Mecum Lot F203

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F203
January 24, 2020

1905 Indian Single

High Bid: $60,000

Mecum Lot S140

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S140
January 25, 2020

1939 Matchless 982cc Model X

Sold: $59,800

Bonhams Lot 167

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 167
January 23, 2020

1937 Indian Chief

High Bid: $59,000

Mecum Lot F97

January 24, 2020

Official Auction Description 1987 Suzuki RG500 Skoal Bandit Sold: $57,200

Mecum Lot S172.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S172.1
January 25, 2020

1980 Kawasaki 750cc Mystery Ship

Sold: $55,200

Bonhams Lot 203

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 203
January 23, 2020

1941 Indian 45ci Big Base Scout Experimental Racer

High Bid: $55,000

Bonhams Lot 156

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 156
January 23, 2020

1948 Indian 45ci Big Base Factory Racer

High Bid: $55,000

Bonhams Lot 157

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 157
January 23, 2020

1952 Vincent Series C Touring Rapide

Sold: $55,000

Mecum Lot F260

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F260
January 24, 2020

1915 Harley-Davidson 16F With Sidecar Frame

High Bid: $55,000

Mecum Lot S185

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S185
January 25, 2020

1913 Harley-Davidson Belt Drive Single

Sold: $55,000

Mecum Lot S88

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S88
January 25, 2020

1931 Indian 101 Crocker OHV

High Bid: $55,000

Mecum Lot T268

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T268
January 23, 2020

1912 Indian T.T. Model

High Bid: $54,000

Mecum Lot F125

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F125
January 24, 2020

1936 Indian Chief

High Bid: $54,000

Mecum Lot S82

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S82
January 25, 2020

1964 Honda CR93 Race Version

Sold: $52,250

Mecum Lot S164

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S164
January 25, 2020

1949 Norvin

Sold: $51,700

Mecum Lot S156

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S156
January 25, 2020

1953 Indian Chief

High Bid: $50,000

Mecum Lot F209

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F209
January 24, 2020

1963 Honda CR93 Street Version

High Bid: $50,000

Mecum Lot S163

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S163
January 25, 2020

1916 Harley-Davidson Keystone Racer

High Bid: $50,000

Mecum Lot S183

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S183
January 25, 2020

2001 Feuling W3

High Bid: $50,000

Mecum Lot S208.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S208.1
January 25, 2020

1927 BMW R42

Sold: $49,500

Mecum Lot S190

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S190
January 25, 2020

1929 BMW R52

Sold: $49,500

Mecum Lot S191

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S191
January 25, 2020

1938 Zundapp K800

Sold: $49,500

Mecum Lot S191.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S191.1
January 25, 2020

1949 Vincent HRD Rapide

High Bid: $48,000

Mecum Lot T280

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T280
January 23, 2020

1929 Indian 101 Crocker OHV

High Bid: $47,500

Mecum Lot T256

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T256
January 23, 2020

1967 Honda CM91

Sold: $44,000

Mecum Lot S149

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S149
January 25, 2020

1950 Norvin

Sold: $44,000

Mecum Lot S157

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S157
January 25, 2020

1938 AJS 1,000cc Model 2

Sold: $43,700

Bonhams Lot 175

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 175
January 23, 2020

1982 Suzuki RG500 MVKII

Sold: $43,125

Bonhams Lot 146

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 146
January 23, 2020

1990 Honda RC30

High Bid: $42,000

Mecum Lot F182

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F182
January 24, 2020

1978 Ducati 900 SS

Sold: $41,800

Mecum Lot S124.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S124.1
January 25, 2020

1977 Ducati 900SS

Sold: $41,250

Mecum Lot S258

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S258
January 25, 2020

1972 Harley-Davidson XR750 Flat Tracker

Sold: $40,700

Mecum Lot S168

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S168
January 25, 2020

1986 Laverda FSC 1000 Crated

Sold: $40,700

Mecum Lot S178

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S178
January 25, 2020

1969 Honda CB750

Sold: $40,700

Mecum Lot T272

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T272
January 23, 2020

1976 Yamaha TZ750C

High Bid: $40,000

Bonhams Lot 145

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 145
January 23, 2020

The ex-Bud Ekins, 1938 Triumph 500cc 5T Speed Twin

High Bid: $39,000

Bonhams Lot 195

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 195
January 23, 2020

1916 Excelsior 61ci Twin Board Track Racing Motorcycle

High Bid: $38,000

Bonhams Lot 153

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 153
January 23, 2020

1951 Harley-Davidson 45ci WRTT Factory Racing Motorcycle

High Bid: $38,000

Bonhams Lot 155

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 155
January 23, 2020

1948 Vincent 998cc Rapide Series B

High Bid: $38,000

Bonhams Lot 163

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 163
January 23, 2020

1976 MV Agusta 750 S America

Sold: $37,400

Mecum Lot S189.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S189.1
January 25, 2020

1972 Ducati 750 GT

Sold: $36,300

Mecum Lot S162.2

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S162.2
January 25, 2020

1919 GCS Twin

Sold: $36,300

Mecum Lot S97

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S97
January 25, 2020

1988 Bimota DB1 SR

Sold: $36,300

Mecum Lot T38

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T38
January 23, 2020

1904 Indian Hedstrom Camelback

Sold: $35,200

Mecum Lot F190

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F190
January 24, 2020

1987 Ducati Desmo Montjuich Prototype 750 F1

Sold: $35,200

Mecum Lot S161.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S161.1
January 25, 2020

1986 Bimota DB1S Crated

Sold: $35,200

Mecum Lot S179

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S179
January 25, 2020

1947 Vincent-HRD 750cc Rapide Series-B Hill Climb Racer

High Bid: $35,000

Bonhams Lot 168

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 168
January 23, 2020

1970 Husqvarna 360 Sportsman

High Bid: $35,000

Mecum Lot F303

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F303
January 24, 2020

1984 Honda RS750

High Bid: $35,000

Mecum Lot S212

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S212
January 25, 2020

1974 Laverda 750SFC

High Bid: $35,000

Mecum Lot S334

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S334
January 25, 2020

1990 Honda RC30 VRF750R

High Bid: $35,000

Mecum Lot W303

January 22, 2020

Mecum Lot W303
January 22, 2020

1975 Harley-Davidson XR750 Racer

Sold: $34,100

Mecum Lot F140

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F140
January 24, 2020

2004 Harley-Davidson XR750 Racer #69

Sold: $34,100

Mecum Lot F175

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F175
January 24, 2020

1990 Honda RC30

Sold: $33,000

Mecum Lot F225

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F225
January 24, 2020

1975 Honda CR750

Sold: $33,000

Mecum Lot S199.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S199.1
January 25, 2020

1976 Honda GL1000

Sold: $33,000

Mecum Lot S220

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S220
January 25, 2020

1972 Aermacchi Harley-Davidson RR350

Sold: $32,200

Bonhams Lot 143

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 143
January 23, 2020

The ex-Bobby Sirkegian, 1953 Triumph 650cc Drag Racer

High Bid: $32,000

Bonhams Lot 170

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 170
January 23, 2020

1988 Bimota DB1 R

Sold: $30,800

Mecum Lot F265

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F265
January 24, 2020

1947 Vincent-HRD 998cc Rapide Series-B Rapide Project

High Bid: $30,000

Bonhams Lot 164

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 164
January 23, 2020

1964 DKW / Victoria 155 Sputnik

Sold: $29,700

Mecum Lot F153

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F153
January 24, 2020

1978 Kawasaki Z1R TC

Sold: $29,700

Mecum Lot F221.1

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F221.1
January 24, 2020

1975 Kawasaki Z1 900cc

Sold: $29,700

Mecum Lot T274

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T274
January 23, 2020

1969 Honda CB750 Sandcast

High Bid: $29,000

Mecum Lot S173

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S173
January 25, 2020

1913 NUT 1,000cc OHV Racing Motorcycle

Sold: $28,750

Bonhams Lot 176

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 176
January 23, 2020

1927 Indian 45ci Indian Police Special

Sold: $28,750

Bonhams Lot 178

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 178
January 23, 2020

1938 Zundapp K800

Sold: $28,600

Mecum Lot F283

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F283
January 24, 2020

1977 Ducati 900SS

High Bid: $28,000

Bonhams Lot 137

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 137
January 23, 2020

1961 Triumph T120C Bonneville

Sold: $27,500

Mecum Lot F163

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F163
January 24, 2020

1969 Honda CB750

Sold: $27,500

Mecum Lot F234

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F234
January 24, 2020

1966 Suzuki RA66

Sold: $27,500

Mecum Lot S222

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S222
January 25, 2020

1973 Kawasaki H2

Sold: $27,500

Mecum Lot S248

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S248
January 25, 2020

1981 Honda CBX

Sold: $26,950

Mecum Lot S219

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S219
January 25, 2020

1959 Honda CE71

Sold: $26,400

Mecum Lot F310

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F310
January 24, 2020

1979 Honda CBX

Sold: $26,400

Mecum Lot S55

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S55
January 25, 2020

1985 Ducati 1,000cc Mike Hailwood Replica

Sold: $25,875

Bonhams Lot 134

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 134
January 23, 2020

1912 Indian Tourist Trophy

Sold: $25,300

Mecum Lot F170

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot F170
January 23, 2020

1950 Vincent 499cc Comet

High Bid: $25,000

Bonhams Lot 166

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 166
January 23, 2020

1969 Honda CB750 Sandcast

Sold: $24,200

Mecum Lot F225.1

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F225.1
January 24, 2020

1985 Honda NS400R

Sold: $24,200

Mecum Lot S136

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S136
January 25, 2020

1979 Honda CBX

Sold: $24,200

Mecum Lot S200

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S200
January 25, 2020

1983 Honda CX650 Turbo

Sold: $24,200

Mecum Lot S210

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S210
January 25, 2020

1973 Kawasaki Z1

Sold: $24,200

Mecum Lot T248

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T248
January 23, 2020

1972 Kawasaki 750 H2

Sold: $23,100

Mecum Lot F336

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F336
January 24, 2020

1955 Matchless 498cc G45 Racing Motorcycle

High Bid: $22,000

Bonhams Lot 169

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 169
January 23, 2020

1969 Honda Z50 Mini Trail Steve McQueen

Sold: $20,900

Mecum Lot F185.1

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F185.1
January 24, 2020

1989 Krauser BMW MKM1000

Sold: $19,250

Mecum Lot F220

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F220
January 24, 2020

1969 Honda CL125

Sold: $19,250

Mecum Lot S56

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S56
January 25, 2020

1925 NUT 750cc V-Twin Sports Tourer

High Bid: $19,000

Bonhams Lot 177

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 177
January 23, 2020

1961 Honda C100 Chrome Special

Sold: $18,700

Mecum Lot F212

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F212
January 24, 2020

1983 Benelli 900 SEI

Sold: $17,600

Mecum Lot T245

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T245
January 23, 2020

2000 Mule Harley-Davidson 1,200cc Street Tracker

High Bid: $17,000

Bonhams Lot 185

January 23, 2020

Bonhams Lot 185
January 23, 2020

2002 Rooke Custom Chopper Dinah

Sold: $13,200

Mecum Lot S40.1

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S40.1
January 25, 2020

1952 Honda Cub F

Sold: $11,000

Mecum Lot S165

January 25, 2020

Mecum Lot S165
January 25, 2020

1973 Yamaha TD-4 Concept

Sold: $9,900

Mecum Lot F224

January 24, 2020

Mecum Lot F224
January 24, 2020

1982 Suzuki Katana

Sold: $7,700

Mecum Lot T90

January 23, 2020

Mecum Lot T90
January 23, 2020

1994 Century 1,646cc V-Twin Chief Prototype

Sold: $6,900

Bonhams Lot 184

January 23, 2020