© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Photo gallery: Famous marques celebrate significant milestones at Motorclassica 2019

By Noel McKeegan
October 17, 2019
Photo gallery: Famous marques ...
Citroen celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and the iconic 5CV Tourer was on hand at Motorclassica to mark the occasion
Citroen celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and the iconic 5CV Tourer was on hand at Motorclassica to mark the occasion
View 52 Images
The carbon composite, 500-hp supercar Bolwell Nagari 500 made its debut at Motorclassica 2019
1/52
The carbon composite, 500-hp supercar Bolwell Nagari 500 made its debut at Motorclassica 2019
Bolwell celebrated its 50th anniversary at Motorclassica 2019 - this 1972 Bolwell Nagari Sports Roadster is one of just 18 convertibles produced
2/52
Bolwell celebrated its 50th anniversary at Motorclassica 2019 - this 1972 Bolwell Nagari Sports Roadster is one of just 18 convertibles produced
This 1972 Bolwell Nagari Sports coupe fitted with a 302ci engine is thought to be one of the original Nagari's in existence
3/52
This 1972 Bolwell Nagari Sports coupe fitted with a 302ci engine is thought to be one of the original Nagari's in existence
Motorclassica 2019 featured a tribute to Japanese Sports Cars, like this 1966 Honda S600 Roadster
4/52
Motorclassica 2019 featured a tribute to Japanese Sports Cars, like this 1966 Honda S600 Roadster
1971 Mazda Cosmo Sp
5/52
The 1971 Mazda Cosmo Sport combined a punchy rotary engine with an Italian design flavor
With its twin-rotor Wankel engine, the 1969 Mazda R100 Coupe could hit 100 km/h in 10.8 seconds
6/52
With its twin-rotor Wankel engine, the 1969 Mazda R100 Coupe could hit 100 km/h in 10.8 seconds
Motorclassica's Tribute to Japanese Sports Cars: 1972 Nissan 200 GTX Coupe and 1968 Daihatsu Compagno Spider
7/52
Motorclassica's Tribute to Japanese Sports Cars: 1972 Nissan 200 GTX Coupe and 1968 Daihatsu Compagno Spider
1968 Daihatsu Compagno Spider - The Compagno was Daihatsu's first passenger car
8/52
1968 Daihatsu Compagno Spider - The Compagno was Daihatsu's first passenger car
ANother rotary engine classic - the 1975 Mazda RX-4 Coupe
9/52
Another rotary engine classic - the 1975 Mazda RX-4 Coupe
The Mazda RX-4 could call on its 85kW Wankel engine to reach 195 km/h
10/52
The Mazda RX-4 could call on its 85kW Wankel engine to reach 195 km/h
Motorclassica's Tribute to Japanese Sports Cars - the legendary 1975 Datsun 260Z 2 Door Coupe
11/52
Motorclassica's Tribute to Japanese Sports Cars - the legendary 1975 Datsun 260Z 2 Door Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GT R and Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC at Motorclassica 2019
12/52
Mercedes-AMG GT R and Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC at Motorclassica 2019
1927 Bentley 4 1/2 litre - one of only 11 of the model built on a short chassis
13/52
1927 Bentley 4 1/2 litre - one of only 11 of the model built on a short chassis
On July 10, 2019 Bentley celebrated 100 years since it began in a small London garage - a number of impressive examples on the marque made their way to Motorclassica 2019
14/52
On July 10, 2019 Bentley celebrated 100 years since it began in a small London garage - a number of impressive examples on the marque made their way to Motorclassica 2019
Best of Show: 1959 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MK III. This model was featured in the Bond novel Goldfinger but it didn't make it to the Silver Screen - a DB5 was used instead
15/52
1959 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MK III - this model was featured in the Bond novel Goldfinger but it didn't make it to the silver screen - a DB5 was used instead
The legendary Australian muscle car: The Chrysler Valiant Charger. This beautiful example is in factory condition and is driven regularly
16/52
The legendary Australian muscle car: The Chrysler Valiant Charger. This beautiful example is in factory condition and is driven regularly
The Chrysler Valiant Charger featured a 265 ci slant-six engine - the E49 variant set a production car acceleration record that stood for almost 3 decades
17/52
The Chrysler Valiant Charger featured a 265 ci slant-six engine - the E49 variant set a production car acceleration record that stood for almost 3 decades
American muscle: The unmistakable lines of the 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Fastback
18/52
American muscle: The unmistakable lines of the 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Fastback
The 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Fastback ran a 7.0 liter Police interceptor 428 V8
19/52
The 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Fastback ran a 7.0 liter Police interceptor 428 V8
1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible: Ford produced an incredible 4 million Thunderbirds between 1955 and 2005
20/52
1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible: Ford produced an incredible 4 million Thunderbirds between 1955 and 2005
1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible - 390c 4v V8
21/52
1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible - 390c 4v V8
1965 Thunderbird with convertible top in action: this thing needs its own constitution
22/52
1965 Thunderbird with convertible top in action: this thing needs its own constitution
1978 Ford Falcon XC Cobra Sedan: highly sought after in Australia, only 400 Cobras were made - and they sold out within two days of release
23/52
1978 Ford Falcon XC Cobra Sedan: highly sought after in Australia, only 400 Cobras were made - and they sold out within two days of release
The stunning 1958 Porsche 356 Convertible D
24/52
The stunning 1958 Porsche 356 Convertible D
1958 Porsche 356 Convertible D - interior
25/52
1958 Porsche 356 Convertible D - interior
The Lamborghini Countach defined the term "supercar" in the 70s and 80s, and it's still a striking vehicle today
26/52
The Lamborghini Countach defined the term "supercar" in the 70s and 80s, and it's still a striking vehicle today
The Lamborghini Countach houses a massive DOHC V12 under those futuristic lines
27/52
The Lamborghini Countach houses a massive DOHC V12 under those futuristic lines
The 1962 BSA Rocket Gold Star, with its 646cc air-cooled parallel twin, is capable of 100 mph
28/52
The 1962 BSA Rocket Gold Star, with its 646cc air-cooled parallel twin, is capable of 100 mph
1928 Harley-Davidson J - the first ever Harley to have a front brake
29/52
1928 Harley-Davidson J - the first ever Harley to have a front brake
This stunning 1922 Brough Superior MK1 90 Bore is one of only three in existence
30/52
This stunning 1922 Brough Superior MK1 90 Bore is one of only three in existence
Held at the beautiful Royal Exhibition building in Melbourne, Australia, Motorclassica once again provided an unparalleled treat for lovers of cars and motorcycles from all eras
31/52
Held at the beautiful Royal Exhibition building in Melbourne, Australia, Motorclassica once again provided an unparalleled treat for lovers of cars and motorcycles from all eras
Mini is celebrating 60 years, and many fine examples like this 200 Mini John Cooper Limited Edition "S Works" Sedan were on show at Motorclassica
32/52
Mini is celebrating 60 years, and many fine examples like this 200 Mini John Cooper Limited Edition "S Works" Sedan were on show at Motorclassica
The Mini 60 year edition
33/52
The Mini 60 year edition
Not your average Mini - the 1967 Marcos GT MK 3 was the only British car to finish Le Mans in 1966
34/52
Not your average Mini - the 1967 Marcos GT MK 3
Not everything at Motorclassica 2019 was made to sparkle - this 1958 Lambretta was found on a farm two years ago and remains completely and proudly untouched
35/52
Not everything at Motorclassica 2019 was made to sparkle - this 1958 Lambretta was found on a farm two years ago and remains completely and proudly untouched
1956 Lambretta 7D 3 Wheeler - ice cream anyone?
36/52
1956 Lambretta 7D 3 Wheeler - ice cream anyone?
1927 Sunbeam TT model 90 - detail
37/52
1927 Sunbeam TT model 90 - detail
This 1965 Lambretta LI 125 Series 3 has lots of character
38/52
This 1965 Lambretta LI 125 Series 3 has lots of character
A rare 1937 BSA MK3 750 V-Twin
39/52
A rare 1937 BSA MK3 750 V-Twin
1937 BSA MK3 750 V-Twin - detail
40/52
1937 BSA MK3 750 V-Twin - detail
1937 BSA MK3 750: V-Twin Engines with overhead valves were rare at the time
41/52
1937 BSA MK3 750: V-Twin Engines with overhead valves were rare at the time
Motorclassica's tribute to Japanese sportscars didn't leave out the modern classics
42/52
Motorclassica's tribute to Japanese sportscars didn't leave out the modern classics
Motorclassica's tribute to Japanese sportscars
43/52
Motorclassica's tribute to Japanese sportscars
Thw magnificent Mercedes SLS greets visitors to Motorclassica 2019
44/52
The magnificent Mercedes SLS greets visitors to Motorclassica 2019
Alvis is another marque celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019 - this 1920 12/75 Sports Roadster is believed to be one of around ony 30 in existence
45/52
Alvis is another marque celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019 - this 1920 12/75 Sports Roadster is believed to be one of around only 30 in existence
The Alvis bunny rabbit is one of the more eccentric hood ornaments out there - the company manufactured cars between 1919 and 1967, and also made military vehicles and aircraft engines
46/52
The Alvis bunny rabbit is one of the more eccentric hood ornaments out there - the company manufactured cars between 1919 and 1967, and also made military vehicles and aircraft engines
1965 Alvis TE21 Drophead Coupe
47/52
1965 Alvis TE21 Drophead Coupe
Citroen celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and the iconic 5CV Tourer was on hand at Motorclassica to mark the occasion
48/52
Citroen celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and the iconic 5CV Tourer was on hand at Motorclassica to mark the occasion
This 1969 Citroen H-Type van - produced from 1947 to 1981, the H-Type was the first mass produced van to use monocoque construction
49/52
This 1969 Citroen H-Type van - produced from 1947 to 1981, the H-Type was the first mass produced van to use monocoque construction
1965 Jaguar Series 1 4.2 liter Fixed Head Coupe: Enzo Ferrari is said to have called the E-Type the most beautiful car he'd ever seen, and many still find it hard to argue with that
50/52
1965 Jaguar Series 1 4.2 liter Fixed Head Coupe: Enzo Ferrari is said to have called the E-Type the most beautiful car he'd ever seen, and many still find it hard to argue with that
1965 Jaguar Series 1 4.2 liter Fixed Head Coupe - this flawlessly restored E-Type is ready for a picnic in the country side, if you're brave enough to take it out on the road
51/52
1965 Jaguar Series 1 4.2 liter Fixed Head Coupe - this flawlessly restored E-Type is ready for a picnic in the country side, if you're brave enough to take it out on the road
1974 BMW 2002 Turbo - the 2002 was the first production turbo car in Europe and the fastest BMW produced at the time
52/52
1974 BMW 2002 Turbo - the 2002 was the first production turbo car in Europe and the fastest BMW produced at the time

Motorclassica once again showcased a dazzling array of collectible cars and motorcycles last weekend at the fittingly splendid venue of the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia. As well as celebrating its own 10th anniversary, Motorclassica 2019 also marked a number of important milestones for household names in the automotive world like Bentley, Citroen and Mini.

Held at the beautiful Royal Exhibition building in Melbourne, Australia, Motorclassica once again provided an unparalleled treat for lovers of cars and motorcycles from all eras
Held at the beautiful Royal Exhibition building in Melbourne, Australia, Motorclassica once again provided an unparalleled treat for lovers of cars and motorcycles from all eras

Bentley, Alvis and Citroen are all celebrating centenaries in 2019 and outstanding examples of all three marques were on show at Motorclassica. Citroen was founded in 1919 by Andre Citroen, who realized the potential of the automobile and had armaments factories in danger of becoming idle at the end of the World War I. The first Bentley was produced in London in July of the same year. The lesser-known Alvis marque, which hails from Coventry in the UK, manufactured cars between 1919 and 1967. The company also made military vehicles and aircraft engines.

Alvis is another marque celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019 - this 1920 12/75 Sports Roadster is believed to be one of around ony 30 in existence
Alvis is another marque celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019 - this 1920 12/75 Sports Roadster is believed to be one of around only 30 in existence

Mini turned 60 on August 26th this year and many variants of the unmistakable little car where on display, along with the new Mini 60 Years Special Edition. Other highlights included a stunning collection of Japanese sportscars and the world premiere of the Bolwell Nagari 500.

The Best of Show award at the Australian International Concours d’Elegance at Motorclassica went to the beautiful 1959 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MKIII pictured below.

Best of Show: 1959 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MK III. This model was featured in the Bond novel Goldfinger but it didn't make it to the Silver Screen - a DB5 was used instead
1959 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MK III - this model was featured in the Bond novel Goldfinger but it didn't make it to the silver screen - a DB5 was used instead

Organizers have confirmed that the event will again be held at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building on 9 – 11 October, 2020. If you missed out this year and can't wait until then, you can still take in the highlights from Motorclassica 2019 in our photo gallery.

More information: Motorclassica

Tags

AutomotiveBentleyCitroenMINIMotorclassicaGallery
Noel McKeegan
Noel McKeegan joined New Atlas as a founding member in 2002, combining a background in law, freelance writing, photography and digital publishing with a love of science, sustainability and just about anything with wheels. Noel became Editor-in-Chief in 2007 and throughout New Atlas’ long history he has travelled extensively, covering major technology events around the globe and helping build our exceptional editorial team.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More