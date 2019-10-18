Photo gallery: Famous marques celebrate significant milestones at Motorclassica 2019

Motorclassica once again showcased a dazzling array of collectible cars and motorcycles last weekend at the fittingly splendid venue of the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia. As well as celebrating its own 10th anniversary, Motorclassica 2019 also marked a number of important milestones for household names in the automotive world like Bentley, Citroen and Mini.

Held at the beautiful Royal Exhibition building in Melbourne, Australia, Motorclassica once again provided an unparalleled treat for lovers of cars and motorcycles from all eras Noel McKeegan/New Atlas

Bentley, Alvis and Citroen are all celebrating centenaries in 2019 and outstanding examples of all three marques were on show at Motorclassica. Citroen was founded in 1919 by Andre Citroen, who realized the potential of the automobile and had armaments factories in danger of becoming idle at the end of the World War I. The first Bentley was produced in London in July of the same year. The lesser-known Alvis marque, which hails from Coventry in the UK, manufactured cars between 1919 and 1967. The company also made military vehicles and aircraft engines.

Alvis is another marque celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019 - this 1920 12/75 Sports Roadster is believed to be one of around only 30 in existence Noel McKeegan/New Atlas

Mini turned 60 on August 26th this year and many variants of the unmistakable little car where on display, along with the new Mini 60 Years Special Edition. Other highlights included a stunning collection of Japanese sportscars and the world premiere of the Bolwell Nagari 500.

The Best of Show award at the Australian International Concours d’Elegance at Motorclassica went to the beautiful 1959 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MKIII pictured below.

1959 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MK III - this model was featured in the Bond novel Goldfinger but it didn't make it to the silver screen - a DB5 was used instead Noel McKeegan/New Atlas

Organizers have confirmed that the event will again be held at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building on 9 – 11 October, 2020. If you missed out this year and can't wait until then, you can still take in the highlights from Motorclassica 2019 in our photo gallery.

More information: Motorclassica