Over the course of the 20th century futurism slowly fell our of favor as space age aesthetics took over. A resurgence known as Neo-Futurism arose in the 1960s and 70s, developed by Buckminster Fuller, as technology rapidly began to drive new and spectacular architectural visions. As we race into the 21st century we are seeing yet another resurgence in futurist architecture.
Driven by incredible advances in engineering technologies, this new futurist aesthetic has resulted in strange alien structures that often feel like they are sets for science fiction stories. From starchitect Zaha Hadid to the expansive MAD Architects, we take a look at some stunning 21 century examples of futurist architecture.
