Futurism was an artistic and social movement founded in Italy in the early 20th century. Several pioneering architects took the ideology and turned it into a design movement creating urban structures known for lyrical sculptural qualities.

Over the course of the 20th century futurism slowly fell our of favor as space age aesthetics took over. A resurgence known as Neo-Futurism arose in the 1960s and 70s, developed by Buckminster Fuller, as technology rapidly began to drive new and spectacular architectural visions. As we race into the 21st century we are seeing yet another resurgence in futurist architecture.