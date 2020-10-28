© 2020 New Atlas
3Doodler launches the Pro+ professional-grade 3D-printing pen

By Paul Ridden
October 28, 2020
The 3Doodler Pro+ can print in metal, wood and nylon as well as plastics
Since WobbleWorks first lifted doodles off the page to form three-dimensional art, we've seen the company's 3D-printing pen make its way to the classroom and to professional designers. Now the firm is back with what it's calling the world's most advanced professional-grade model.

A Kickstarter success story, the 3Doodler pens have even made their way into our hands – at least three times in fact, such is the fun factor of the device. But in addition to being able to draw animals, models of tourist attractions, imaginary monsters made real, or just write out your name in the air, there are those who can use the technology in their professional lives.

"When designing this product, we kept the professional creative community top of mind, ensuring everything about this pen would cater to a demographic not represented by our current product range," said 3Doodler CEO, Daniel Cowen.

"With its advanced capabilities, we’re keen to see what creator-led developments arise internationally as new and existing customers get their hands on this powerful 3D printing solution. It has quickly become my go to 3Doodler product whenever I want to make something that hits that next level."

The 3Doodler Pro+ is aimed at architects, artists, designer and engineers, and can print in a range of materials, including bronze, copper, wood and nylon as well as PLA, ABS and FLEXY plastics. This gives professionals the opportunity to use it for prototyping, to build impressive works of art, add something extra to clothing or even repair broken items around the workspace.

The latest pen is reported to be 50 percent thinner than previous models, boasts a more robust dual-drive system, offers precision control over temperature and speed, and features removable underside gives access to the pen's internals. The Pro+ comes with six packs of materials, six interchangeable custom nozzles, and goes on sale today for US$249.99.

To demonstrate some of the possibilities when the Pro+ is placed in talented hands, the company has partnered with artists and designers from around the world to create some ambitious works based on events from 2020, including the collection above, which honors the athletes who were pumped and ready to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, an event – like many others – that has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

The video below has more.

3Doodler 2020 Product Unveil - Introducing the PRO+ 3D Printing Pen for Creative Professionals

Product page: 3Doodler Pro+

