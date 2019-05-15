Aero bike box does double dutyView gallery - 3 images
Rear racks and panniers are handy for carrying stuff on bikes, although so are frame-mounted cargo boxes. Otek Bicycles' sleek aluminum/ABS Aerocarrier combines a box with a rack, that can also accept third-party panniers.
Designed by a couple of Berlin-based cyclists, the Aerocarrier features an adjustable-length mounting system – this reportedly allows it to be attached to the seatpost and seat stays of any bicycle. Users can then stow small items in its locking, waterproof cargo compartment. Larger items, on the other hand, can be strapped to the top of the carrier using an integrated retractable bungee cord.
Panniers are still an option, as they can simply be mounted over top of the Aerocarrier, just as they would on a conventional rear rack. And as an added bonus, a post built into the back end of the carrier serves as a tail light mount. Additionally, because it's waterproof, the whole thing acts as a rear fender of sorts.
Weight-wise, the Aerocarrier tips the scales at 700 g (1.5 lb), and can carry a maximum payload of 25 kg (55 lb).
If you're interested, the device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of €98 (about US$110) – which is 35 percent off the planned retail price – will get you one, when and if they reach production. It's demonstrated in the video below.
Cyclists who are interested in streamlined rear cargo carriers might also want to check out the successfully-Kickstarted Tailfin AeroPack.
Sources: Kickstarter, Otek Bicycles
