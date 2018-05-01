Video: AGV's all-carbon SportModular is the new standard for flip face helmets
AGV is playing to win, with the world's first full carbon fiber flip face helmet. As well as being the lightest modular lid ever (lighter than some full face lids) it's also quiet, not bad to look at, and fully featured. Enough, even, to tempt the odd full face rider?
Click through for our full AGV SportModular review and photos.
