© 2026 New Atlas
AI and Humanoids

Affordable humanoid robot aims for the teaching hands of developers

By Omar Kardoudi
May 26, 2026
Affordable humanoid robot aims for the teaching hands of developers
At $2,999, Domo undercuts nearly every humanoid robot on the market by a significant margin
At $2,999, Domo undercuts nearly every humanoid robot on the market by a significant margin
View 3 Images
At $2,999, Domo undercuts nearly every humanoid robot on the market by a significant margin
1/3
At $2,999, Domo undercuts nearly every humanoid robot on the market by a significant margin
Domo comes in two sizes – 90 cm (35 in) and 130 cm (51 in) – to fit everything from a developer's desk to a full research lab
2/3
Domo comes in two sizes – 90 cm (35 in) and 130 cm (51 in) – to fit everything from a developer's desk to a full research lab
Throughout its development, Domo underwent internal engineering tests covering motion control, hardware reliability, and system integration
3/3
Throughout its development, Domo underwent internal engineering tests covering motion control, hardware reliability, and system integration
View gallery - 3 images

Until now, pretty much all humanoid robots have come with an eye-watering price tag. Rotaku, a startup from the San Francisco Bay Area, thinks that's a solvable engineering problem and made its first move to change that.

The company just emerged from stealth with Domo, a humanoid robot starting at US$2,999. "Our goal is to make humanoid hardware more accessible to developers, educators, researchers, and smaller robotics teams," founder Takuzen Lu (also known as Zhuoran Lu) told me via email.

Lu studied computer science at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and spent years living in Japan. This experience, he says, "shaped my interest in how technology can combine engineering, art, and everyday life." His team spans mechanical and industrial design, electrical engineering, embedded systems, motion control, and AI algorithm development.

Domo's central idea is whole-body policy learning – an AI training technique that lets the robot learn complex tasks through demonstration or reinforcement, rather than being explicitly coded for each one. You don’t have to know programming; just show Domo how to pick up an object, navigate a room, or handle a tool, and it learns to repeat it.

The robot runs entirely cable-free, with all electronics, battery, sensors, and computing packed into an aluminum chassis. Developers connect via Wi-Fi, deploy AI models directly on the robot, and access the system through SSH (a standard protocol for secure remote control over a network). The battery lasts up to two hours of continuous use and recharges in 30 minutes, with hot-swappable packs so work doesn't have to stop for long.

The platform also includes VR-based teleoperation for two-arm motion capture, data collection pipelines for training, gesture recognition for intuitive commands, and a voice assistant powered by a large language model for natural interaction. "Testing has been ongoing throughout Domo's development, including internal engineering tests for motion control, hardware reliability, system integration, and user interaction," Lu noted.

Domo comes in two sizes – 90 cm (35 in) and 130 cm (51 in) – to fit everything from a developer's desk to a full research lab
Domo comes in two sizes – 90 cm (35 in) and 130 cm (51 in) – to fit everything from a developer's desk to a full research lab

Domo ships in two versions. The entry-level Domo Developer, at $2,999, stands 90 cm (35 in) tall, weighs 20 kg (44 lb), offers 23 degrees of freedom, and delivers 70 Nm (51.6 lb.ft) of motor torque – built for rapid experimentation and custom behavior research. The Domo Plus Developer, at $9,899, steps up to 130 cm (51 in), 35 kg (77 lb), 25 degrees of freedom, and 110 Nm (81 lb.ft) of torque, aimed at labs and established research teams that need more power for dynamic movement.

For context, Unitree's R1 robots run between $4,900 and $5,900 depending on version, and its G1 starts at $13,500. Cheaper platforms like Reachy Mini exist, but they're desktop-scale devices – nowhere near Domo's claimed full-body movement and AI training capabilities.

Throughout its development, Domo underwent internal engineering tests covering motion control, hardware reliability, and system integration
Throughout its development, Domo underwent internal engineering tests covering motion control, hardware reliability, and system integration

Domo is designed in California and manufactured through an international supply chain. "Key mechanical components, electronic parts, and assembly partners are selected based on cost, quality, and production capability," Lu explained. Rotaku has secured early-stage backing and is preparing its next financing round, though it isn't disclosing the fund name or seed amount at this time.

Reservations for the devbot are open now, with the first production batches already being prepared for early customers – though the company still has much to prove. Robotics startups have a well-documented habit of nailing the demo and stumbling at the factory door. "We are speaking with developers and partners to better understand their needs and prepare for the next stage of rollout," Lu said.

Source: Rotaku

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AI and HumanoidsAffordableRobotsLearning
1 comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

AI is evolving – on its own
AI and Humanoids
Self-improving AI model has people talking – for good reason
If it feels like AI is developing too fast to keep up with, a group of Chinese researchers have some bad news – because they've developed a model that "evolves" on its own, creating better versions of itself with each self-analytical loop.
Hexagon's AEON humanoids will be tested over a variety of tasks before settling down to work
AI and Humanoids
Watch: Physical AI humanoids get to work at BMW factory
BMW is expanding its investigation of humanoid robotic workers at its factories. The automaker has just announced that it will trial a set of physical AI bots made by Hexagon for the first time at one of its European plants.
From a still image to video on demand, in less than 1/10th of a second
AI and Humanoids
Instant, real-time video AI is now upon us, for better and worse
A new real-time video AI model was demonstrated yesterday, capable of generating its first frame in less than a tenth of a second. If you feel like the world's out of control right now and full of AI bullshit, just wait for what's coming.
There was no stopping Lightning – nor the Honor team, which took the top three spots with its humanoid models
AI and Humanoids
Robot smashes human record in half-marathon – as another self-destructed
A field of robots competing in a half marathon demonstrated how frighteningly fast the technology has developed in 12 months. Even if one bot had a race to forget, smashing into pieces at the starting line, Honor's Lightning instead smashed records.
The remarkable Unitree G1 continues to astound with its abilities - now it's learned to play tennis
AI and Humanoids
Watch: Humanoid robot gets surprisingly good at tennis
This ain't teleoperation. Chinese researchers have tested a new, much quicker and easier method of teaching robots to play tennis, and the results look like a breakthrough in machine learning and real-world AI.
With Terafab, Musk wants to create the largest chip manufacturing facility ever
AI and Humanoids
Musk wants to build $20B AI chip factory for space data centers
Elon Musk has previously promised the fully autonomous Teslas and ultrafast Hyperloop transport – both of which are yet to materialize. For his next trick, he plans to build an enormous chip manufacturing plant to accelerate humanity's future.
1 comment
Username
The operator in the video does a very bad job o0f hiding .