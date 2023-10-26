© 2023 New Atlas
Archer's production-spec Midnight eVTOL starts flight testing

By Loz Blain
October 25, 2023
The eVTOL air taxi Archer is pushing toward production has now lifted off for the first time. The handsome, five-seat Midnight aircraft is scheduled to enter service in 2025, providing clean, quiet, short-range, traffic-busting hops over urban areas.

This 12-prop, V-tailed beauty, lightly reminiscent of a sperm whale from some angles, is designed for speeds up to 150 mph (241 km/h) in wingborne cruise mode with the front six props tilted forward. It has a maximum range of 100 miles (161 km) – that's not huge next to what Lilium or Joby are targeting, but in reality Archer is totally focused on short cross-town commuting.

As such, the company expects the bulk of its flights to be between 20 and 50 miles (32 and 80 km), and it's optimized its aircraft for back-to-back 20-milers with a 12-minute charge in between. The value proposition here is to replace 60-to-90-minute car commutes with 10 to 20 minutes of clean, electric flight at prices much more affordable than helicopters.

It's just an untethered hover for now, but the company expects to be making full transition flights within months
It's just an untethered hover for now, but the company expects to be making full transition flights within months

Archer has been flying its earlier, two-seat Maker prototype since December 2021. Twelve months later, it had achieved a full transition to wingborne cruise mode. The Midnight aircraft is substantially larger and more expensive-looking, but Archer says it's aiming to get into transition and cruise testing "rapidly" in the "coming months."

“Having taken seven full-size eVTOL aircraft from design to flight test during my career in the eVTOL industry, today’s milestone with Midnight marks the most significant flight to date," said Archer COO Tom Muniz, in a press release, "bringing Archer and the eVTOL industry another step closer to bringing a scalable and commercially viable aircraft to market.”

The chief hurdle for (nearly) all eVTOL companies at this point is FAA/EASA certification. Archer is aiming to begin "for credit" testing toward type certification for the Midnight aircraft in 2024 – and in the meantime, it's running city-wide simulations to start tightening up its operations ahead of launch.

The 12-prop Archer Midnight is one of the leading American candidates in the emerging eVTOL sector
The 12-prop Archer Midnight is one of the leading American candidates in the emerging eVTOL sector

Mind you, the FAA doesn't have to adhere to any company's timelines, so it'll be interesting to see how the key dates for Archer, Joby, Beta, and others in this space evolve over the next 24 months.

Source: Archer Aviation

2 comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Aermaco
Yes it is very attractive even with six engine/props as dead weight in cruise. Actually landing gear in all aircraft are dead weight. Well, maybe not all as seaplanes can have wing tip floats that both lift and then also can stabilize landing and some aircraft have airfoil wheel struts that can also lift.

I see the neat paint job's grey stuff appears to be splashing backward from speedy forward travel but the rear empennage looks like it was moving backward in the grey stuff,, oh,, of course in hover it can fly backwards. !
Towerman
Mmmmake it happen ! !

160km is perfect for in and around city use, even perfect for a quick escape just outside of the city !