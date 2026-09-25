Electric plane designed to ease pilot shortage aces first flight

Bye Aerospace's eFlyer 2, a fully electric two-seat trainer, just completed its first test flight over Colorado. The company says the aircraft could cut flight-training costs by as much as 80% compared to conventional combustion-engine trainers – a number worth watching closely, given how badly the industry needs cheaper ways to churn out new pilots.

Boeing forecasts that commercial aviation worldwide will require 674,000 new pilots over the next two decades, driven by mandatory retirements for some commercial pilots at age 65 and, in the US, a rule requiring up to 1,500 flight hours before anyone can take the stick. But the bottleneck isn't just a lack of aspiring pilots. It's a lack of available training aircraft and the mechanics needed to keep them flying long enough for students to log those hours. That's the gap Bye Aerospace wants the eFlyer 2 to fill.

The cost savings come from the fact that electric motors have no pistons, spark plugs, or the wear and tear that comes with burning fuel in a combustion engine. Fewer moving parts generally means fewer things to fix, which matters most during the flight-hour-heavy grind of pilot training, exactly the phase where costs pile up fastest.

The maiden flight of the full-scale eFlyer 2 prototype launched from Centennial Airport near Denver, with chief test pilot Elliot Seguin at the controls. According to the company, the five-minute flight allowed an initial evaluation of handling qualities, aerodynamic characteristics, and system performance, gathering data to guide the next testing phases.

"First flights are always significant moments for any new aircraft program," Seguin said. "This team has worked hard and they will remember this achievement for a long time. The eFlyer 2 handled well during the flight and validated the work the engineering team has put into designing and testing the aircraft over the past several years. It’s exciting to help advance a platform designed specifically for the future of pilot training."

The plane spans 37.8 ft (11.5 m) wingtip to wingtip and packs a Garmin G500 TXi avionics suite, a lightweight composite fuselage, and all-aluminum landing-gear frame.

Under the hood – or rather, under the composite skin – the eFlyer 2 runs on a 125-kW (167 hp) electric motor powered by a roughly 90-kWh battery pack. Bye Aerospace projects, based on the aircraft's design and this first flight, an endurance of over two hours and a recharge time under 30 minutes. If that holds up in real-world use, flight schools could squeeze in more than six sorties per aircraft each day, without the downtime of refueling a gas tank.

That's the optimistic case. The harder reality is timing.

Two hours of flight time on a single charge Bye Aerospace

The eFlyer 2 is not Bye Aerospace’s only electric-aircraft project. In 2021, the company unveiled the eFlyer 800, an eight-seat, all-electric aircraft intended to offer performance comparable to that of a twin turboprop. The company later put the program on hold, and the aircraft has yet to fly, a reminder of the long trek from announcing an electric aircraft to producing an airborne prototype.

This first flight of the eFlyer 2 kicks off the formal flight-test program, a required step before Bye Aerospace can get FAA certification and, eventually, customer deliveries. The company has told trade outlets it's targeting roughly 24 months of intensive testing followed by deliveries in the mid-to-late-2028 range, but that date deserves a mental asterisk.

The program already ran years behind its original goal of certifying the eFlyer 2 by the end of 2022, a slip attributed partly to funding gaps and partly to the fact that the FAA's regulatory framework for electric aircraft is itself still a work in progress.

CEO Rod Zastrow struck a confident note anyway. "This program is an important step in demonstrating that electric aircraft can deliver disruptive operational cost advantages while maintaining the performance, safety, and handling qualities required for real-world training environments."

Source: Bye Aerospace via Businesswire