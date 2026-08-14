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Aircraft

World's largest all-electric plane completes maiden flight

By David Szondy
August 13, 2026
World's largest all-electric plane completes maiden flight
The Heart Aerospace X1 Demonstrator
The Heart Aerospace X1 Demonstrator
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The Heart Aerospace X1 Demonstrator
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The Heart Aerospace X1 Demonstrator

Another record falls as the world's largest all-electric airplane makes its maiden flight. On August 12, 2026, Heart Aerospace's 25,000-lb (11,340-kg) X1 demonstrator aircraft took to the skies over Plattsburgh, New York for a 27-minute FAA flight test.

All-electric aircraft that run on electric motors powered exclusively by batteries have been around for over half a century, and some have even been certified since 2020. However, despite considerable progress, such machines have had run into the problem of scale. It's one thing to build a one-person craft or even a passenger vehicle capable of handling a dozen or so passengers. It's quite another to move into the weight class that commercial aircraft require to become economical.

The Heart Aerospace X1 Demonstrator represents a significant milestone in that, with its wingspan of 106 ft (32 m), it is comparable in size to conventional regional turboprops. The prototype's takeoff weight is considerably lower than that of, for example, a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-Q300, which comes in at 43,000 lb (19,500 kg), and it also suffers from a lower speed and operational range.

This constraint is shared by all full-electric planes in that the batteries have a much lower energy density compared to aircraft fuel, and, where fuel tanks get lighter through the flight, batteries remain the same weight, which quickly becomes deadweight from a payload point of view.

That being said, the X1 is intended as the precursor to the production model hybrid-electric, 30-seat ES-30, which the company claims will have operating costs that are 40% lower than conventional regional aircraft.

The recent flight was conducted not only to demonstrate the ability to build and fly such a heavy all-electric craft, but also to help meet FAA certification requirements. The test was carried out under an FAA Special Airworthiness Certificate in the Experimental Category (SAC-EC), and during the 27-minute flight it reached an altitude of 1,100 ft (335 m). In addition, it demonstrated the full flight profile, including taxiing, takeoff, climb, maneuvering, and landing.

"With the first flight of X1, Heart Aerospace has demonstrated electric flight at the scale of a commercial airliner," said Anders Forslund, Founder and CEO of Heart Aerospace. "Electric commercial aircraft have the potential to fundamentally reshape airline economics and, ultimately, lower the cost of air travel for passengers. This is at the heart of our vision for abundant air travel, with electrification enabling more affordable, frequent, and cleaner air service to and from airports closer to home."

Source: Heart Aerospace

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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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