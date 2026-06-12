World’s first crewed solid-state flight electrifies aviation's future

On June 5, test pilot Miguel Iturmendi lifted off from Zephyrhills Municipal Airport in Florida at the controls of the Helios Horizon – the first crewed, fixed-wing aircraft ever to fly on solid-state batteries. The flight was neither spectacular in distance nor in duration – it was a series of short tests to validate the aircraft's weight and balance after the new batteries had been installed – but it didn't need to be to make history.

Electric aviation has always been held back by the same physics problem. Conventional lithium-ion batteries, the chemistry behind most electric cars, use a liquid electrolyte to move charge between electrodes. That liquid architecture stores too little energy per kilogram to make commercially useful flights realistic.

Solid-state batteries replace that liquid with solid materials, making cells more resistant to impact, puncture, and heat, dramatically reducing fire risk, and – most importantly – packing far more energy into the same weight.

The solid-state battery pack installed in the Helios Horizon Helios Horizon - James Darcy

The Helios Horizon's previous lithium-ion pack delivered 260 Wh/kg (watt-hours per kilogram, a measure of how much energy a battery holds relative to its weight). The new solid-state cells hit 410 Wh/kg, a 60% jump. Chief test pilot and company founder Miguel Iturmendi expects that figure to grow another 40% within two years.

Though the battery pack can be topped up over any AC outlet, no special infrastructure needed, fast-charging is also supported for up to 80% capacity in under 15 minutes. The aircraft also recovers energy in flight through wing-mounted solar panels and a regenerative system that spins the propeller as a wind turbine during glides and descents. "Regenerative flight can significantly extend the aircraft's range," Iturmendi said after the test flights.

The Helios Horizon itself started life as a Pipistrel Taurus motorized glider. Iturmendi's team added proprietary battery management, a custom propulsion stack, thermodynamic controls, and solar panel wing extensions. The aircraft already holds the world altitude record for electric planes in its weight class, having reached 24,000 ft (7,315 m). The next goal is 40,000 ft (12,192 m), commercial cruising altitude, in stratospheric flights planned for later this year.

Test pilot Miguel Iturmendi at the controls of the Helios Horizon Helios Horizon - James Darcy

The Helios Horizon isn't alone in chasing solid-state aviation, though it is ahead. Chinese eVTOL maker EHang has tested its two-seat EH216-S with lithium-metal solid-state cells developed alongside Inx Energy, logging a 48-minute continuous flight at 480 Wh/kg. Battery giant CATL has shown off its "condensed battery" technology at around 500 Wh/kg and says aeronautical testing is underway. Airbus and Renault also have a joint R&D agreement targeting roughly double current energy densities to enable hybrid and electric medium-haul aircraft by the 2030s.

Almost all of these programs remain at the demonstrator stage, far from regulatory certification. The Helios Horizon flight is the first real step across that line. If solid-state energy density keeps improving at the pace Iturmendi projects, the history it made earlier this month may just be the beginning.

Source: Helios Horizon