eHang's pilotless eVTOL air taxi takes flight with 125-mile range

Guangzhou, China-based aerial vehicle outfit eHang is throwing down the gauntlet in the air taxi space with the unveiling of its autonomous VT35 eVTOL. This long-range lift- and cruise-capable aircraft was shown off taking to the skies ahead of an official launch event today in Hefei, China, where the company has established a new R&D, testing, and manufacturing hub. You can see it in action below.

The VT35 skips the traditional controls-laden cockpit setting in its cabin for luxurious seating, with doors that let you in without the need for rolling stairs to climb aboard. Passengers will be greeted by a large display showing their trajectory, trip details, climate controls, and in-flight entertainment.

The EHang VT35 – a next-generation long-range pilotless passenger eVTOL

The aircraft features eight lift propellers and one propulsion propeller, allowing for a range of 125 miles (200 km) and 60 minutes of flying time on a full charge of its batteries.

The cabin appears to feature simple but luxurious appointments and a touchscreen for flight info, mobile office work, and entertainment options eHang

It measures 27 ft (8.26 m) in length, with a wingspan of 26.7 ft (8.16 m), and is meant to cruise at 134 mph (216 km/h) with a 440 lb (200 kg ) payload.

The VT35 features eight lift propellers and one propulsion propeller, and is capable of 125 miles of range at cruising speeds of 134 mph eHang

eHang is yet to share more details, but it looks like its ambitions for the VT35 involve inter-city flights; an illustration of several cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area being connected to each other on its website hints at this.

eHang imagines the VT35 being a solution to long commutes between cities for busy businesspeople eHang

If it moves quickly, eHang could well take the lead in making electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) commercial flight a reality ahead of the likes of Joby and Archer, which have raised billions of dollars in funding over the last few years.

