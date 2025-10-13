eHang's pilotless eVTOL air taxi takes flight with 125-mile range
Guangzhou, China-based aerial vehicle outfit eHang is throwing down the gauntlet in the air taxi space with the unveiling of its autonomous VT35 eVTOL. This long-range lift- and cruise-capable aircraft was shown off taking to the skies ahead of an official launch event today in Hefei, China, where the company has established a new R&D, testing, and manufacturing hub. You can see it in action below.
The VT35 skips the traditional controls-laden cockpit setting in its cabin for luxurious seating, with doors that let you in without the need for rolling stairs to climb aboard. Passengers will be greeted by a large display showing their trajectory, trip details, climate controls, and in-flight entertainment.
The aircraft features eight lift propellers and one propulsion propeller, allowing for a range of 125 miles (200 km) and 60 minutes of flying time on a full charge of its batteries.
It measures 27 ft (8.26 m) in length, with a wingspan of 26.7 ft (8.16 m), and is meant to cruise at 134 mph (216 km/h) with a 440 lb (200 kg ) payload.
eHang is yet to share more details, but it looks like its ambitions for the VT35 involve inter-city flights; an illustration of several cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area being connected to each other on its website hints at this.
If it moves quickly, eHang could well take the lead in making electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) commercial flight a reality ahead of the likes of Joby and Archer, which have raised billions of dollars in funding over the last few years.
