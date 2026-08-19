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Aircraft

World-first eVTOL vertiport gets the green light

By Etiido Uko
August 19, 2026
World-first eVTOL vertiport gets the green light
An aerial rendering showing the VDX vertiport at right and its parkade at left
An aerial rendering showing the VDX vertiport at right and its parkade at left
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Skyports officials receive a certificate of regulatory approval on the roof of the VDX vertiport
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Skyports officials receive a certificate of regulatory approval on the roof of the VDX vertiport
The facility should be able to accommodate up to 170,000 passengers annually once commercial operations commence
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The facility should be able to accommodate up to 170,000 passengers annually once commercial operations commence
An aerial rendering showing the VDX vertiport at right and its parkade at left
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An aerial rendering showing the VDX vertiport at right and its parkade at left
View gallery - 3 images

Ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could simply fly above it all, straight to your destination? Well, that dream is one step closer to reality, as the world's first airport for flying taxis has just received the regulatory green light.

Dubai’s VDX, a facility its developers are calling the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport, has received regulatory certification to operate electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The eVTOLs in question are small, battery-powered aircraft designed to take off and land vertically, allowing them to operate without conventional runways.

While the vertical-lift trick is old hat in military aviation, a far tamer electric version has been chosen as the vehicle that would fly us into a future where flying taxis exist.

Their ability to operate from relatively compact landing sites, combined with substantially lower noise than conventional helicopters, makes them particularly suited to the role. “Vertiport” describes exactly what you are probably thinking: an airport, but for vertical-lift aircraft. It's the same brilliant naming scheme that brought us “heliport” for helicopters.

The facility should be able to accommodate up to 170,000 passengers annually once commercial operations commence
The facility should be able to accommodate up to 170,000 passengers annually once commercial operations commence

The certification was issued by the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and clears VDX for eVTOL operations. Located beside Dubai International Airport, the facility is being developed by Skyports Infrastructure in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

VDX will serve as the main hub of Dubai’s planned Air Taxi network, with three additional vertiports currently under development around the city. Skyports, which holds exclusive rights to build and operate the vertiports, says once operations are fully underway, VDX will be capable of handling as many as 170,000 passengers per year.

Unlike the temporary landing pads and demonstration sites that have hosted many eVTOL test flights so far, VDX has been designed from the ground up specifically for commercial air taxi operations. The four-story building covers about 3,100 sq m (33,400 sq ft) and includes two dedicated take-off and landing areas, rapid-charging infrastructure for electric aircraft, and passenger-handling facilities.

Skyports officials receive a certificate of regulatory approval on the roof of the VDX vertiport
Skyports officials receive a certificate of regulatory approval on the roof of the VDX vertiport

Certifying the facility is a genuine milestone, as infrastructure is a less glamorous but highly critical part of the emerging air taxi industry. According to the GCAA, regulators assessed the facility’s physical infrastructure, operating procedures, and safety-management systems.

“This certification is a defining moment for Advanced Air Mobility, demonstrating that the infrastructure, operational standards and regulatory frameworks required for commercial eVTOL services are now a reality. With VDX now certified and construction of the wider Dubai Air Taxi Network progressing at pace, we are one step closer to launching commercial air taxi operations, and unlocking a new era of safe, efficient and sustainable urban transport,” said Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports Infrastructure.

Dubai has been particularly aggressive in pursuing urban air mobility, with the planned four-vertiport network intended to connect major areas of the city and eventually allow passengers to bypass road congestion altogether. VDX’s certification is one part of the equation. Aircraft certification, fleet deployment, airspace management, and the economics of the service all still have to fall into place.

The actual flying part falls to Joby Aviation, a California outfit that has dedicated over 15 years to developing all-electric eVTOL aircraft. The company signed an exclusive six-year deal for the Dubai market back in 2024 to supply and manage the flying taxi fleet. Late last year it completed the first crewed air taxi flight between two separate locations, exactly the kind of point-to-point hop the service is meant to sell. Commercial launch is targeted for sometime in 2026, which would make Dubai the first city anywhere to run a piloted urban air taxi network.

Source: Skyports

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AircrafteVTOLurban transportElectric Aircraft
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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
Etiido is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over eight years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in manufacturing, robotics, fluid control, material science, and aerospace. His work spans content creation for industry leaders across multiple sectors, including Autodesk, Siemens, Xometry, Telus, and Coca-Cola. When he is not writing or keeping up with the latest innovations, you can find him exploring lands unknown.

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