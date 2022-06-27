© 2022 New Atlas
Aircraft

LEO Flight reveals alpha prototype for its eVTOL flying hypercar

By Loz Blain
June 27, 2022
LEO Flight reveals alpha proto...
This is an outdated render; the LEO will use just 16 vertical lift fans of higher diameter, with banks of three in the front and five in the rear. A separate system pushes it forward from the rear
This is an outdated render; the LEO will use just 16 vertical lift fans of higher diameter, with banks of three in the front and five in the rear. A separate system pushes it forward from the rear
View 7 Images
LEO team members with the LX-1 manned alpha prototype
1/7
LEO team members with the LX-1 manned alpha prototype
The LX-1 prototype has a small, boxy cockpit to seat a pilot, and a pair of joysticks for control
2/7
The LX-1 prototype has a small, boxy cockpit to seat a pilot, and a pair of joysticks for control
The LEO's hypercar styling and small footprint make it look very comfy in an urban garage
3/7
The LEO's hypercar styling and small footprint make it look very comfy in an urban garage
This is an outdated render; the LEO will use just 16 vertical lift fans of higher diameter, with banks of three in the front and five in the rear. A separate system pushes it forward from the rear
4/7
This is an outdated render; the LEO will use just 16 vertical lift fans of higher diameter, with banks of three in the front and five in the rear. A separate system pushes it forward from the rear
Open glass floor and roof-suspended front seat not only gives pilot and passengers a great view, but also gives pilots a clear view of where they're landing
5/7
Open glass floor and roof-suspended front seat not only gives pilot and passengers a great view, but also gives pilots a clear view of where they're landing
A miniature ground footprint means the LEO would require far less landing, parking and charging space on a rooftop
6/7
A miniature ground footprint means the LEO would require far less landing, parking and charging space on a rooftop
Designer Carlos Salaff has made this very much a box-winged hypercar for the skies
7/7
Designer Carlos Salaff has made this very much a box-winged hypercar for the skies
View gallery - 7 images

LEO Flight, formerly known as Urban eVTOL, has presented a manned alpha prototype for its LEO Coupe, a flying hypercar the company says will eventually be capable of carrying three people at speeds up to 250 mph (400 km/h), complete with "dynamic" handling.

Naturally, the LX-1 experimental prototype doesn't display the rather dashing looks shown in earlier renders of the final LEO Coupe. It's a flying aluminum frame chiefly designed to test the propulsion system, which at this stage incorporates large banks of small electric jets.

Indeed, while LEO co-founder Pete Bitar tells us the eventual aircraft will rise vertically on just 16 large-diameter electric fans, this alpha prototype packs in no less than 72 vertical-lift fans, each about the size of a coffee thermos, in four banks. Two larger diameter fans at the rear give it some horizontal thrust.

LEO team members with the LX-1 manned alpha prototype
LEO team members with the LX-1 manned alpha prototype

A small box in the middle gives the LX-1 a very basic cockpit, complete with what looks like a plastic chair and a pair of joysticks for control. Where the final aircraft will possibly run an interesting set of "cat's paws" as an inflatable, variable-geometry landing gear, the prototype runs four hinged legs with some thin pneumatic-looking struts that look like they'd be more comfortable stopping a flyscreen door from shutting too fast than bearing the brunt of a wonky landing.

LEO calls it a manned prototype, suggesting Bitar plans to hop in and fly it. This tracks with the timeline he laid out last year, which called for a flying frame to be airborne sometime in 2022. The company has already flown a small "ArcSpear" drone running the same electric jets, and tested the larger jets on a paragliding rig.

LEO plans to sell the Coupe as a personal eVTOL aircraft, promising a rather optimistic range around 300 miles (480 km) out of just 66 kWh of battery. Fair play to 'em if they manage that, it'd be further than the EPA range of the Chevy Bolt with the same size battery. The company will potentially sell this machine as a kit, dodging as much certification red tape as possible to begin with, and Bitar tells us he's targeting a price under US$290,000.

The LX-1 prototype has a small, boxy cockpit to seat a pilot, and a pair of joysticks for control
The LX-1 prototype has a small, boxy cockpit to seat a pilot, and a pair of joysticks for control

We look forward to seeing it in the air! Check out a render video below.
LEO Flight

Source: LEO Flight

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

AircraftPersonal FlightPersonal eVTOLseVTOLManned multirotors
No comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!