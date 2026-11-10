© 2026 New Atlas
Aircraft

Qantas Airbus A350-1000ULR sets world-record longest commercial flight

By David Szondy
November 09, 2026
Qantas Airbus A350-1000ULR sets world-record longest commercial flight
The Airbus 350 1000-ULR during flight tests in its pre-livery paint
The Airbus 350 1000-ULR during flight tests in its pre-livery paint
View 4 Images
The Airbus 350 1000-ULR during flight tests in its pre-livery paint
1/4
The Airbus 350 1000-ULR during flight tests in its pre-livery paint
The record-breaking flight crew
2/4
The record-breaking flight crew
The course of the Qantas flight
3/4
The course of the Qantas flight
Infographic of the Airbus A350-1000ULR
4/4
Infographic of the Airbus A350-1000ULR
View gallery - 4 images

Qantas Airways has entered the Guinness Book of World Records after the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) verified that the airline's Airbus A350-1000ULR passenger liner completed the world's longest commercial flight from Melbourne to Toulouse.

On July 27, 2026, an Airbus A350-1000ULR, which stands for Ultra Long Range, took off from Melbourne, Australia bound for Toulouse, France. Aboard the aircraft were three Airbus test pilots, two Qantas pilots, five Airbus flight engineers, two Airbus design engineers, and an FAI representative for verification monitoring, which was also provided by flightradar24.

In order to cover the 12,503-nautical-mile (14,388-mile, 23,155-km) voyage, the baseline A350 aircraft was equipped with a new rear center fuel tank with a capacity of up to 20,900 liters (5,521 gal) along with upgraded fuel lines, pumps, temperature-monitoring equipment, and a nitrogen inerting system to prevent fires and explosions. The upshot is that the Airbus A350-1000ULR has an operational range that's extended by up to 1,000 nautical miles (1,151 miles, 1,852 km).

Not only was the range extended, but the key load-bearing points around the center wing box, along with the undercarriage, were reinforced, and the maximum takeoff weight increased to allow for greater payloads. Meanwhile, the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines were tweaked for extended low-thrust cruising.

Because the flight took 24 hours and 24 minutes, the cabin was designed to reduce jet lag with special lighting and meal schedules, and was configured with extended crew rest facilities, plus low-density seating of 238 seats to make room for a "wellbeing zone" to allow passengers a place to move and stretch, as well as hydration stations. This is of particular interest to passengers like me who can end up in agony sitting through a 20-minute puddle-jumping flight and can only handle a transatlantic journey by sitting in a forward seat where there's three feet between my seat and the bulkhead so I can get up regularly.

However, there's more to the flight than just getting a certificate from the Guinness people. It's part of an ambitious business plan by Qantas called Project Sunrise.

The course of the Qantas flight
The course of the Qantas flight

The purpose of Project Sunrise is to establish new non-stop antipodean air routes from Sydney to London and New York as a way to avoid traditional long-range bottlenecks and, ironically, speed up the trip. At present, such flights have to stopover in places like Singapore, Dubai, and Doha, which can add at least four hours to any one-stop trip – assuming that the stopover doesn't end up with an aggravating delay involving cooling your heels in an uncomfortable terminal drinking disappointing coffee that was brewed sometime around 1975.

According to Qantas, such ultra-long-haul flights are not only faster, but they can be sold at a premium to business and high-end leisure travelers, plus Premium Economy travelers for higher per-seat revenues. Added to this, Qantas will have a temporary monopoly on such flights from eastern Australia until other airlines invest in similar aircraft.

"This achievement reflects the pioneering and innovative spirit that is part of our DNA at Airbus. In responding to the challenge laid down by Qantas, our teams came together to extend the range of the A350-1000 in an efficient and economically viable way to undertake the world's longest ever commercial flights," said Lars Wagner, Chief Executive Officer Commercial Aircraft at Airbus. "Flying 12,503 nautical miles non-stop, we have fully proven the aircraft's capability to fulfill its mission. And the world record was the icing on the cake!"

Source: Qantas

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AircraftAirbusQantasRecord-breaking
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The wings under testing will eventually need to fold to fit modern airports
Aircraft
Airbus unveils 'Wing of Tomorrow' folding wings project
Airbus has announced an upcoming flight-test phase for its Wing of Tomorrow program. The project aims to develop next-generation airliner wings so long that they will need to fold at the tip to operate at existing commercial airports.
An aerial rendering showing the VDX vertiport at right and its parkade at left
Aircraft
World-first eVTOL vertiport gets the green light
Ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could simply fly above it all, straight to your destination? Well, that dream is one step closer to reality, as the world's first airport for flying taxis has just received regulatory approval.
While we wait for its cars, DeLorean is entering the Airspeeder International Series in November 2026
Aircraft
DeLorean climbs skyward to race electric flying cars
Remember DeLorean, the 80s one-hit automotive wonder whose DMC-12 steel sports car with gullwing doors appeared in Back to the Future? It's making a comeback – by getting into high-speed aerial racing.
The airship set off from New Mexico on August 9
Aircraft
Flying cell tower beams phone signal to Japan from 10 miles up
An unmanned Sceye airship flew from New Mexico to Japan and back, beaming mobile service to ordinary phones from the stratosphere. Still a test, but SoftBank – one of Japan's major mobile carriers – eyes commercial service in Japan from 2027.
The Heart Aerospace X1 Demonstrator
Aircraft
World's largest all-electric plane completes maiden flight
Another record falls as the world's largest all-electric airplane makes its maiden flight. On August 12, 2026, Heart Aerospace's 25,000-lb (11,340-kg) X1 demonstrator aircraft took to the skies over Plattsburgh, New York for a 27-minute FAA flight test.
Apeiron is designed to carry six passengers and fly twice a week, but it must first get through a flight test campaign
Aircraft
Virgin Galactic's new rocket plane revives its bid for a space airline
Virgin Galactic hasn't flown anyone to space since 2024. On Wednesday it finally showed off the spaceship it hopes will change that. Called Apeiron, it is designed to carry six passengers to the edge of space twice a week, for more than 500 missions.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!