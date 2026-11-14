© 2026 New Atlas
Aircraft

Hybrid amphibious cargo plane flies 1,150 diesel-electric miles

By Omar Kardoudi
November 14, 2026
Hybrid amphibious cargo plane flies 1,150 diesel-electric miles
Maxwell wants the M1 Hybrid to leave the water on a six-minute electric rush
Maxwell wants the M1 Hybrid to leave the water on a six-minute electric rush
View 4 Images
Maxwell wants the M1 Hybrid to leave the water on a six-minute electric rush
1/4
Maxwell wants the M1 Hybrid to leave the water on a six-minute electric rush
The M1-HC's 5-ft cargo door is sized for palletized loads
2/4
The M1-HC's 5-ft cargo door is sized for palletized loads
Maxwell also pitches the amphibian for defense work
3/4
Maxwell also pitches the amphibian for defense work
Inside the Carbon Seaplanes shop, where the first M1 airframes were built
4/4
Inside the Carbon Seaplanes shop, where the first M1 airframes were built
View gallery - 4 images

Seaplanes and I have something in common. We burn most of our energy just getting up, and after that we barely need a thing to coast. Maxwell's M1 Hybrid has been designed to work like a triple espresso with six sugars and a bowl of porridge: electric motors give it a six-minute rush to leave the water, then small diesel engines calmly carry a ton of cargo up to 1,150 miles (1,852 km).

"Conventional aircraft must carry engines sized for takeoff even though they use only a fraction of that power in cruise," says Florida's Maxwell Aircraft, which describes its solution as patent-pending.

Each of the amphibian's two propellers is driven by a two-stroke diesel – it ignites its fuel by compression instead of a spark, and runs on Jet A – mechanically linked through a liquid-cooled electric motor. The system, the company says, is designed to be driven by either or both electric or Jet A energy.

The M1-HC's 5-ft cargo door is sized for palletized loads
The M1-HC's 5-ft cargo door is sized for palletized loads

The pair can, theoretically, deliver up to 1,500 hp (1,119 kW), but not for long. "The 1,500 horsepower is restricted to take off and initial climb, or about six minutes of operation, thereby keeping battery weight to a minimum, but supporting the tremendous power needed to lift a full ton of payload off the water into the air," CEO David Dillon told New Atlas. In cruise, the two engines get by on about 300 hp (224 kW) combined.

The first version is a freighter called the M1-HC, with a 5-ft (1.5-m) cargo door for palletized loads. Maxwell is aiming for 2,000 lb (907 kg) of payload over 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 km) in a single flight. The plane is amphibious, so it can use waterways as well as rough strips, and the company pitches it for remote communities, island operations, disaster response and defense work.

The plane's airframe is made from carbon fiber and Kevlar, and is based on the Gweduck, a composite amphibian that first flew in 2009 and that Maxwell calls a fifth-generation evolution of the Grumman seaplane design. The company says composites also shrug off the salt-water corrosion that eats metal hulls.

Maxwell also pitches the amphibian for defense work
Maxwell also pitches the amphibian for defense work

Maxwell isn't the first to put a fuel engine and an electric motor on the same propeller. California-based Ampaire is flight-testing a Cessna Caravan with a turbodiesel and an electric motor sharing one prop, and claims it burns 54 to 57% less fuel than the turboprop version.

Bigger players are at it too. US defense giant RTX, which owns Pratt & Whitney, has been working on a similar hybrid for regional airliners, and plans to fly a Dash 8-100 in 2027 with a 1-MW electric motor that helps out on takeoff and climb.

Where the M1 stands out is the ratio. On paper, it has five times as much power for takeoff as for cruise. Dillon says the engines have already put in substantial time on the test stand, though he hasn't said whether the full hybrid drive has run.

"The first airframes are out of the Carbon Seaplanes factory," Dillon says. Maxwell expects to show the M1 at the Lakeland Air Show in Florida in April 2027, although "it will be at the show with standard Lycoming engines." The hybrid version is expected to follow in Q4 of 2027. So when the public first sees it, the M1 will be taking off the old-fashioned way.

Source: Maxwell Aircraft via PRNewswire

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AircraftHybridAmphibiousPlaneMaxwellDieselElectric Aircraft
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Jetson ONE should be patrolling sky and ground soon
Aircraft
Jetson ONE personal eVTOL pod is about to go full sky patrol
Florida Polytechnic University says its campus is about to have America's first flying police officer. The department's Jetson ONE, nicknamed Astro, isn't on patrol just yet, but its chief says the FAA has signed off. Now it just needs its papers.
Skyreach is still in flight testing, with customer flights due in December
Aircraft
1,300-mile cargo drone aims to obsolete the helicopter
Skyways' Skyreach hybrid VTOL takes off like a drone, cruises like a plane and burns jet fuel to stay up for more than 18 hours, delivering parts to offshore rigs and remote sites with with no pilot at the controls.
The Airbus 350 1000-ULR during flight tests in its pre-livery paint
Aircraft
Airbus smashes world's longest commercial flight record by 965 miles
Qantas Airways has entered the Guinness Book of World Records after the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) verified that the airline's Airbus A350-1000ULR passenger liner completed the world's longest commercial flight from Melbourne to Toulouse.
UAVOS reports that the ApusNeo is in the air at time of writing, having already logged 80 hours - well on the way to 100
Aircraft
Solar plane soars to 47,600 ft, on target to fly 100 hours
UAVOS says its solar-powered ApusNeo high-altitude platform recently flew for 29 hours over the Canary Islands, reaching 47,600 ft and running through the night on batteries, in a test aimed at keeping a permanent eye on wildfires.
Apeiron is designed to carry six passengers and fly twice a week, but it must first get through a flight test campaign
Aircraft
Virgin Galactic's new rocket plane revives its bid for a space airline
Virgin Galactic hasn't flown anyone to space since 2024. On Wednesday it finally showed off the spaceship it hopes will change that. Called Apeiron, it is designed to carry six passengers to the edge of space twice a week, for more than 500 missions.
While we wait for its cars, DeLorean is entering the Airspeeder International Series in November 2026
Aircraft
DeLorean climbs skyward to race electric flying cars
Remember DeLorean, the 80s one-hit automotive wonder whose DMC-12 steel sports car with gullwing doors appeared in Back to the Future? It's making a comeback – by getting into high-speed aerial racing.

More stories like this:

The airship set off from New Mexico on August 9
Aircraft
Flying cell tower beams phone signal to Japan from 10 miles up
An unmanned Sceye airship flew from New Mexico to Japan and back, beaming mobile service to ordinary phones from the stratosphere. Still a test, but SoftBank – one of Japan's major mobile carriers – eyes commercial service in Japan from 2027.
AeroSHARK is designed to improve aircraft flight efficiency
Aircraft
Lufthansa fleet approved for new bionic 'shark' skins
Lufthansa Technik has received approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to install its AeroSHARK bionic skin on an Airbus A330-300 Discover airliner so it can fly as efficiently as a shark swims.
Liftoff! The eFlyer 2's first test flight
Aircraft
Electric plane designed to ease pilot shortage aces first flight
Bye Aerospace's eFlyer 2, a fully electric two-seat trainer, just completed its first test flight. The company says the aircraft could cut flight-training costs by as much as 80% compared to conventional trainers.
The PHASA-35
Aircraft
Beamed energy from the ground to keep solar-powered drone airborne 24/7
BAE Systems is giving its Persistent High Altitude Solar Aircraft (PHASA-35) solar-powered stratospheric drone an upgrade under a £15.7-million (US$21 million) contract to install a system allowing it to use energy beamed from the ground.
The autonomous Cessna in flight
Aircraft
Historic first US coast-to-coast autonomous flight completed
Joby Aviation has scored a world first, completing the first-ever fully autonomous flight from sea to shining sea across the continental United States – a distance of 3,199 miles (5,148 km) – with zero control inputs from an onboard human pilot.
The Ramjet-X vehicle installed on Quarterhorse
Aircraft
Quarterhorse paired with Ramjet-X for high-Mach flight testing
Hermeus has unveiled its latest plans for the Quarterhorse supersonic aircraft, which will be used to launch a high-Mach test vehicle called Ramjet-X. The new platform will allow clients to test components under realistic high-speed flight conditions.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!