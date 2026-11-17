After months of uncrewed trials, COMAC's fully electric plane, the CE-25A, has carried humans for the first time: two pilots at the controls and a flight test engineer. Flying with a crew was a crucial step toward winning regulatory approval and putting the world's first electric airliner into commercial service.

Electric aircraft certified so far have been smaller planes designed for training and light flying. The Pipistrel Velis Electro, a two-seater trainer, was approved by Europe's aviation regulator in June 2020, and China's four-seat RX4E got its seal at the end of 2024. Now China's aviation regulator has accepted COMAC's application for a CE-25A type certificate, the approval it needs to carry paying passengers.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, the "25" in CE-25A refers to CCAR-25, China's rules for transport-category aircraft. This means the plane will be held to the same safety requirements as large commercial jets. COMAC has cleared that bar before. Its C919, a single-aisle airliner with 158 to 192 seats, was certified against that rulebook in 2022 and has been carrying passengers since 2023.

中国10吨级电动商用飞机完成首次有人驾驶智能飞行

The CE-25A's first crewed flight took off from Binzhou, in Shandong province, on November 14. CCTV said the whole test lasted 57 minutes and 46 seconds, with only 16 minutes and 38 seconds of it in the air, and covered 37.5 miles (60.4 km). CCTV called the outing the plane's first "crewed intelligent flight" and said it met all its targets, without explaining how much of the flying the automation handled. Before that, the plane had made 19 flights with nobody on board, the first of them on February 2, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

COMAC developed the aircraft with battery giant CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other domestic partners, although nobody has said who supplied what. Instead of propellers hanging off the wings, the CE-25A has 10 ducted electric fans: five along the top of each wing near the trailing edge, according to CCTV.

The CE-25A could pass for a small jet. Its 10 fans sit up top COMAC

But details about the CE-25A are still scarce.

Thanks to the CAAC, we know it seats 19 passengers and has a maximum takeoff weight of 22,046 lb (10 metric tons), a cruise speed of 186 mph (300 km/h), a cruise altitude of 7,874 ft (2,400 m) and a range of 249 miles (400 km). However, none of those figures have been demonstrated in flight yet, and COMAC hasn't disclosed the battery capacity, chemistry, charging time or whether that range includes reserves. The company hasn't named any customers either.

Nineteen seats is still modest for an airliner, and going bigger on batteries alone has proved challenging. Heart Aerospace says its X1 demonstrator, built to the scale of a 30-seat airliner, is the largest all-electric plane to have flown. It weighed more than 25,000 lb (11,340 kg) at takeoff on its 27-minute maiden flight on August 12. But the X1 is a testbed, and in September Heart dropped the ES-30 it was built for in favor of a 36-seat hybrid-electric ES-36, due to enter service in 2031.

The other Western contenders are smaller than the CE-25A, at nine seats each. Eviation's Alice first flew in September 2022, but its development was paused in February 2025. Electra is betting on a hybrid, the EL9, which it aims to put into service by 2030.

