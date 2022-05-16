© 2022 New Atlas
Ryse Recon eVTOL may soon be flying across a ranch near you

By Ben Coxworth
May 16, 2022
The Ryse Recon could be used to survey land, locate lost cattle, or spray crops
Farmers and ranchers have a lot of land to cover, and a lot of work to get done in a day. The Ryse Recon was designed with those facts in mind, as it's being made to quickly fly rural users from place to place.

Currently being developed by US startup Ryse Aero Technologies, the Recon is a personal eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.

The company states that the final version of the vehicle will weigh less than 300 lb (136 kg), have a range of up to 25 miles (40 km), a top speed of 63 mph (101 km/h), and the ability to takeoff and land on both land and water. It will also utilize six independent propulsion systems, each one of which will in turn be powered by a removable battery pack – this means operators will be able to quickly swap depleted batteries for freshly charged spares, as needed.

Not only would the Recon be quicker than ground-based transportation, but it also wouldn't be limited by rough terrain, and it wouldn't compact the soil in farm fields

According to Ryse, the Recon is designed to be easily mass-produced, inexpensive to maintain, and easy to fly. The latter will be made possible thanks to the use of artificial-intelligence-based flight algorithms, along with simplified control systems.

The aircraft's possible applications include land surveying, locating lost cattle, and crop-dusting. In fact, it could be configured in different fashions, depending on its intended use – a model with fixed wings for faster, more efficient forward flight may even be offered.

We're told that the company does already have a functional prototype, and will be releasing detailed specs closer to the planned commercial launch of the aircraft early next year.

Source: Ryse Aero Technologies

