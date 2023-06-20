© 2023 New Atlas
SkyDrive eVTOL gains an extra passenger seat and 50% range bump

By Paul Ridden
June 20, 2023
SkyDrive eVTOL gains an extra passenger seat and 50% range bump
The revised SkyDrive eVTOL can carry two passengers and one pilot
SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa introduces the new three-seat eVTOL at the Paris Air Show 2023
The revised SkyDrive eVTOL is expected to have a per-charge flight range of 15 km
SkyDrive will submit the eVTOL for airworthiness certification in time for the World Expo 2025
The pilot is seated front and center, with passengers side-by-side in the rear
Top air speed is reported to be up to 100 km/h, and flight range per charge is 15 km
Last year, Tokyo-based SkyDrive announced plans to launch an eVTOL taxi service at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Now the company is at the Paris Air Show to reveal design and specs changes and a production deal.

Originally, the company's SD-05 air taxi would only be able to accommodate one passenger and a pilot, but now the newly named SkyDrive eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing) has grown to 13 x 13 x 3 m (43 x 43 x 10 ft) dimensions and added another passenger seat to "enable a more profitable operation and a more convenient and enjoyable experience."

The battery electric flyer is now expected to have a maximum takeoff weight of around 1,400 kg (3,100 lb) and will still operate using 12 motor/prop units. The top air speed remains unchanged at 100 km/h (62 mph), but the per-charge range has increased to 15 km (9.3 miles) for point-to-point inner city hops or short sightseeing tours.

Plans call for SkyDrive to start making the aircraft in early 2024, and to that end the company is building on a collaboration with the Suzuki Motor Corporation that began in March last year, setting up a new subsidiary to focus on production at a Suzuki facility in the Shizuoka Prefecture of Japan.

The eVTOL will then be prepared for airworthiness certification in time for the World Expo 2025 event, followed by type certification in 2026 ahead of full production and delivery to customers. A Paris Air Show briefing document also reveals a development timeline that will see a doubling of range by 2029, and autonomous operation with three passengers for 40 km (25 miles) per charge by 2031.

SkyDrive also aims to seek type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration with a view to starting operations in the US.

Source: SkyDrive

