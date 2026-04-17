World-first eVTOL transition flight for Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace has scored a world-first as its full-scale tilt-rotor eVTOL completed a two-way piloted transition between vertical helicopter mode and horizontal airplane mode during a single continuous flight while under regulatory oversight.

On April 14, 2026, Vertical Aerospace conducted the test flight at the company's Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport in southwest England with Chief Test Pilot Simon Davies at the controls. Though this was the second full-transition piloted flight after the one conducted by Joby Aviation last year, this is the first to be flown under official civil aviation Design Organisation Approval regulatory oversight – specifically, under Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The test follows a vertical flight transition on April 2 as well as a tethered hover in September 2024, vertical maneuvers in February 2025 and wingborne horizontal flight in July 2025 using conventional takeoff and landing and flying between Cotswold Airport and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire – a distance of 217 nm (250 miles, 402 km).

Vertical Aerospace

The latest flight was to demonstrate the ability of the Vertical Aerospace G-EVTA aircraft to master the transition phase – the most difficult and crucial for an eVTOL – while maintaining stability and control by the pilot. The successful completion of the test marks the end of Phase 4 of the test program, proving that the aircraft can operate safely through its entire flight envelope. It also showed that the controls and the Honeywell fly-by-wire systems can handle the radical aerodynamic changes as the front rotors of the eight electric propeller rotors tilt through 90 degrees.

The ultimate goal is to achieve full Type Certification in 2028, with commercial operations expected shortly thereafter. This will involve carrying a single pilot and four passengers at 130 knots (150 mph, 241 km/h) over a range of up to 100 miles (160 km). However, the more immediate goal is a series of public flight demonstrations scheduled for the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2026.

"This is now the most significant technical milestone in our history," said Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace. "Full piloted transition is the most critical and complex challenge in eVTOL development, and we’ve achieved it under more rigorous regulatory oversight than anyone in the category. We’re not just participating in this industry - we are helping to define it. Our focus now is on executing our roadmap and bringing certified electric flight into commercial service."

Source: Vertical Aerospace (PDF)