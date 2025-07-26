Vertical Aerospace eVTOL completes historic airport-to-airport flight

Vertical Aerospace has notched a world's first for its VX-4 eVTOL hybrid-electric air taxi prototype, completing the first flight between two airports through public airspace for an aircraft of its type during the Royal International Air Tattoo.

The historic flight may not seem like much at first glance. The craft only flew 17 miles (27 km) between Vertical's Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport to RAF Fairford, where this year's Royal International Air Tattoo was from July 18 to 20, but it is a feat of some significance. Not only was the first such flight by a full-scale, piloted winged tilt-rotor eVTOL designed for commercial service, it was carried out with full Civilian Air Authority clearance and demonstrated the VX-4's ability to fully integrate with real-world airport operations.

After being featured at the Tattoo, the prototype will be used for developing a new variant of the VX-4 that will undergo flight testing later this year, with certification expected by 2028.

The VX-4 is a four-passenger tilt-rotor eVTOL that comes in all-electric and hybrid electric variants. During its initial trials, it reached a speed of up to 100 knots (115 mph, 185 km/h) and reached an altitude of 1,800 ft (550 m). Though no official range has been released, it's estimated to have an all-electric range of 100 miles (161 km) and a hybrid range of 1,000 miles (1,600 km), and can carry a payload of up to 1.1 tonnes.

The VX-4 in flight Vertical Aerospace

Designed for both civilian and military applications, the rotor craft has considerable stealth with a low heat and noise signature. In addition, it's pilot optional with the capacity for autonomous and remote controlled flight.

"Flying the VX4 from airport to airport is a major milestone, and a powerful demonstration of the real-world capability of the aircraft," said Simon Davies, Vertical’s Chief Test Pilot, who flew the full scale VX4 prototype. "To bring it to RIAT, among some of the world’s most advanced military aircraft, is a proud moment – and a powerful signal of the role that a new generation of aircraft will play in defense and special mission operations."

Source: Vertical Aerospace