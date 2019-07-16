For those who don't care at all for local TV, the AirTV Mini will still work with the supported streaming services (and Chromecast) via the Sling TV interface (and also the free Sling TV app for your devices). In this instance, the choice between the AirTV Mini and other dongles might seem less clear. For many, it will come down to ease-of-use, the on-screen interface (Sling in the case of the AirTV Mini), the quality of the hardware and the remote. At $79.99 it's a little more than the Roku Streaming Stick + and the Fire TV Stick 4K, but Dish feels it's worth every penny claiming a speed and memory advantage over its rivals.