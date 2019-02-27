"Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character," said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Porsche AG. Blume says that by 2025 half of all new Porsche vehicles will be electrified, but that over the next decade, attention will be on both electric systems and gasoline combustion systems, sometimes in combination (hybrids).