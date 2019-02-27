Porsche announces plans for fully electric Macan SUVView gallery - 2 images
Porsche has announced that the next generation of its Macan crossover will be battery electric. The new Macan will become the first all-electric compact SUV and the third all-electric vehicle in Porsche's line-up when it rolls out early next decade. The Taycan sports car is due out later this year, followed "shortly thereafter" by the Taycan Cross Turismo.
"Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character," said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Porsche AG. Blume says that by 2025 half of all new Porsche vehicles will be electrified, but that over the next decade, attention will be on both electric systems and gasoline combustion systems, sometimes in combination (hybrids).
The next-generation Macan will be built at Leipzig, Germany, where Porsche is gearing up to produce fully electric vehicles on its existing production line.
The new Macan, says Porsche, will utilize technology very similar to the Taycan, including the 800-volt Porsche Premium Platform Electric architecture developed in collaboration with Audi.
We'll no doubt see further details on the upcoming all-electric Macan as it nears production.
Source: Porsche
