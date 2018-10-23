We'll have to wait to see what Porsche's production Cross Turismo can do on the street, but the concept arrived with claims of a sub-3.5-second 0-62 mph (100 km/h) and sub-12-second 0-124 mph (200 km/h), the same figures found on the Mission E sedan's spec sheet. Porsche is working to give each car about 310 miles (500 km) of range per charge, relying on an 800-volt fast-charging architecture that it says will provide for 248 miles (400 km) of driving in just 15 minutes of charging, with the first 62 miles (100 km) coming in four minutes.