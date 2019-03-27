If sci-fi epics are anything to go by, spacewalks are simply a matter of tossing on a boiler suit with a couple of air bottles on the back and a goldfish bowl over the head before jumping out the airlock. In fact, it's a frighteningly complex affair that takes many hours to accomplish, and far from having racks of brand-new spacesuits ready to go, the ISS has only a few modular suits that date back to the 1980s and cost US$12 million each.