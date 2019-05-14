Called PRI-002, the new drug works by breaking down the toxic amyloid beta protein at the point it is aggregating into oligomer forms. While the larger amyloid aggregations, called plaques, are commonly associated with the progression of Alzheimer's disease, the amyloid proteins can begin misfolding and clumping together years before any symptoms appear. These initial clusters of misfolding amyloid proteins are called oligomers, and some researchers suggest it is these oligomers that are the primary toxic element behind Alzheimer's.