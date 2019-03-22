While this new failure is inarguably a disappointing result, there are a number of researchers around the world who have been inspired by the many recent amyloid failures, and who have begun to investigate a raft of different potential Alzheimer's causes. Abnormal levels of brain iron, the herpes virus, bad sleep and gum disease are just a few of the new and unusual associations being researched as potential causes of Alzheimer's, and while we may still be quite a long way off finding an effective treatment for this devastating neurodegenerative disease, this latest failure is certainly not the end of the line for researchers.