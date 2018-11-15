The new study set out to examine the blood pressure of Yanomami subjects in comparison to a nearby tribe called the Yekwana. The big difference between the two tribes is that while the Yanomami have been able to remain significantly isolated with little exposure to Western influences, the Yekwana have been much more exposed to Western diets and lifestyles since the construction of an airstrip in the middle of their territory in 1969, which introduced trading and foreign food to their communities.