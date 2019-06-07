There's plenty happening in the world of environmentally friendly aviation, with a string of clean-burning aircraft notching up milestones in recent years, including the first flight of an electric light sport aircraft in Australia, the first electric test plane to tow a glider into the sky, and the first electric aircraft to cross the English Channel. LA's Ampaire has now put into the air what it says is the largest hybrid-propulsion plane to ever take flight, with plans to kick off commercial operations in the next couple of years.